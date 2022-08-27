Migrant Rescues and Smuggling Disruptions Continue in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted two human smuggling events and rescued three migrants.

On the morning of August 25, RGV agents received information of a suspected stash house in Mission, Texas. RGV agents and troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety convened at the residence and encountered 11 citizens from the Dominican Republic and Mexico. All were placed under arrest without incident after they were determined to be in the U.S. illegally.

Yesterday afternoon, RGV agents and officers from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigated a residence suspected of harboring several individuals. Agents and HCSO officers apprehended three migrants, all illegally present in the U.S. All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody. No caretaker was identified.

Hours later, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents rescued two lost migrant women suffering from severe dehydration. Emergency medical services personnel transported the women to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On August 26, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents encountered a subject who was trapped on top of the border wall near Penitas. The subject was attempting to breach the border wall using a rope ladder which fell off after he had reached the top of the wall. Agents and emergency personnel from the Penitas Fire Department rescued the man from the top of the wall. No injuries were reported.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

