Breast Biopsy Market 2022 Commercial to Rise at CAGR 5.1% From 2021-2030

Breast Biopsy Market 2022 gives quantitative investigation to engage the accomplices to gain by prevailing opportunities

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Breast Biopsy Market,” The breast biopsy market was valued at $658.17 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Breast biopsies are the tests that are used to detect area with an abnormal tissue growth or help in diagnosis of breast cancer. Defects and abnormalities in the cells can be detected with help of vacuum assisted biopsy, core needle, and fine needle biopsy. In addition, assisting the surgeons or radiologist to perform biopsy using specialized imaging equipment, such as ultrasound, mammography-guided stereotactic biopsy helps in advanced and better detection of cancerous or abnormal tissue and cell growth.

Key Findings of the Study

The study gives a top to bottom investigation of the breast biopsy industry, with most recent things and future appraisals to explain the imminent investment pockets.

The breast biopsy market forecast is studied for a period of 2021 to 2030.

It gives a quantitative investigation from 2020 to 2030 to engage the accomplices to gain by prevailing market opportunities.

Wide investigation by product type and end user determines the various trends and prevailing opportunities in the different market.

Complete examination of all land regions is given, which assist with determining the main opportunities.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are investigated totally to expect the relentless standpoint of the market.

Key Market Players

Ethicon Endo Surgery

Intact Medical Corporation

Galini SRL

Hologic Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Becton and Dickinson Company

Argon Medical Devices

Cook Medical Incorporated

Encapsule medical Devices LLC.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has a detrimental impact on market growth. The pandemic had a number of negative consequences for breast cancer biopsy services. Owing to lockdowns in several nations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic facilities were unable to deliver biopsy services. The repercussions of delayed cancer detection owing to COVID-19 were investigated in a study undertaken in the UK and published in The Lancet Oncology in March 2021. The study looked at data from over 100,000 people with breast, colorectal, esophageal, or lung cancer. Owing to the lack of availability to screening services, the study found that 1- and 5-year cancer survival rates are anticipated to be severely reduced as a result of the pandemic

The major factors that boost the market growth include rise in incidence of breast cancer, growth in awareness toward cancer screening programs, and increase in demand for minimal invasive breast biopsies. Moreover, the ongoing technological advancements of diagnostic and treatment technology for breast cancer have undergone a gradual transition from open surgery to minimal invasive biopsy procedures. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women, especially in the U.S., where it is the second leading cause of death propels the demand for breast biopsy procedures. Furthermore, requirement of robust measures for disease control, the thrust for newer technologies has led to the development of minimal invasive surgeries. This has made breast biopsy as preferred modality to diagnose breast cancer and identify complex tumors and make accurate diagnosis. However, lack of awareness toward the availability of novel breast biopsy techniques and risk of infection involved in the procedures are projected to hamper the market growth.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy

Core Needle Biopsy

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy

By Image Guided Technology

Mri Guided Breast Biopsy

Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy

Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy

Ct Guided Biopsy

Other Image Guided Breast Biopsy

By End User

Hospitals And Clinics

Diagnostic Centers



Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. The rapidly developing economies of the region have invested in infrastructural development in the healthcare sector, which propels the market growth.

