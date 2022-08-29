The Sustainable Woman's Festival strives to aid in the healing of women

Every formidable woman who aspires to fortify her already formidable strength should attend this event. Participants may count on this assurance from the group. The organizing staff has incredible enthusiasm, and everyone involved is on the same page.

WIEKEVORST, PROVINCE OF ANTWERP, BELGIUM, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A first (international) women's festival will be held in the Belgian-European city of Wiekevorst on September 23, 24, and 25, 2022. (province of Antwerp, part of Heist-op-den-Berg - Leistraat 1, The healing land in Dutch Het Helende Land). Women's Festival's goal is to bring women together and celebrate all elements of femininity. All women who desire to improve their connection with their bodies and the elements of nature are welcome.

This event was developed by women for women to commemorate the restoration of feminine power/divine feminine. This festival was made possible thanks to the voluntary cooperation of Carla Van Dyck, Elke Doornaert, Wouke Daki, Veronique Vanderhaegen, Manon-Celine Pelleriaux, Ineke Van Dam, Frouke van Gheluwe, Rachel Israel, Alexia De Wandeleer,Bo Chi Ali,Imke Pauwels,Lotte De Greveleer, Ekatherina Kondova,Greet Van Laer,Brigitte Van De Wouwer, Lise Oreye,Magdalini Straka,Ann Nuyens,Nathalie Berwaerts, Sandra Decadt,Yvonne Van Alphen, Sylvia Vandebroek,Sana Pluma, Annemie Jansen, Seliene Van Laer, Pipke Geerts and many other volunteer staff and sympathizers.

A lot of variety

This festival aims to help women accept all sides of themselves (the 'too much' woman, the playful/sensual woman, the wise woman, the furious woman, the silent woman, the extremely sensitive woman, etc.) by providing a diverse range of courses in which all of these elements are embraced. Creating distinct areas on the event grounds where certain sections are permitted to emerge (a "Water space" for women who want to dive into their emotions, a "Healing space" for women who want support, a "Blood space" for women who bleed, a "Dance space" to release the wild woman, a "Womb space" for women who need silence and just being).

A haven for females

Elke Doornaert:” We embody this within the organization by having a core team of four powerful women, a 21-woman coordination team, and over 80 women who collaborate during the festival (giving workshops, volunteering, offering healings, or sharing other talents with us) who will host a group of 200 women for three days. Making room in the festival's manifestation process for our intuition, emotions, and direction from above/inside. Creating space during interactions for people to connect from the heart and a position of sisterhood.”

Making contact with the men's festival team.

Manon Celine Pelleriaux:” We ask women to embrace this by actively engaging in strong workshops that stimulate the body, voice, and inner fire (hips) to remind us of our inherent power as women. Creating sharing circles throughout the festival where people may discuss their experiences and changes to empower and learn from one another. How we are also actively going towards masculine-feminine balance by being linked to the Men's Event team and gaining support and information from their path of developing the festival. Having an altar in celebration of this holy balance at the Women's Festival (where we will have the sword of the Men's Festival and they will have our shell on their altar). Having a coordinator on our team who is solely responsible for maintaining this balance. How we aim for a sustainable festival in connection with Mother Earth and her elements by, for example, having a sustainability coordinator who assists in calculating a minimal carbon footprint.”

Activation of the Wild Woman

Evelien De Wit comments: "There will be a ritualized workshop called Wild Woman Activation. We are going to embody the wild woman stereotype. Every woman has this fundamental feminine expression with a wild and untamed personality. She often generates dread, which is why many individuals repress this aspect of themselves. This repression also separates the original sexual experience. You are urged to rediscover your basic sexual self here. Giving this primordial aspect of yourself room and expression is critical for integrating your totality, fullness, strength, and maximum potential. In both your life and your sexuality. Prepare for a deep plunge into your pelvis, frantic movement, and a primal scream." Of course, this entails learning how to live independently. The Women's Festival also emphasizes self-sufficiency. Laura Fasseur elaborates a bit more on this: "Self-sufficiency is a way of life and a way of life, like a route you tread. It is an awakening route. Self-sufficiency forces us to consider the fundamentals: What do we require? It begs the question, "Is it even possible?" It awakens us to our own power: I can live without it! Finally, it returns us to simplicity, to our true selves, and nature. This session will introduce you to the possibility of living a self-sufficient existence in every situation, " Laura Fasseur states. The uncontrollable lady or/and the untamable woman?

Voyage into duality?

At the women's festival, Ann Dekkers and Gerlinde Flo will tell the following story: "One of the tales from the book "The Untamable Woman" inspired us. The dualism of the lady struck us the most in that narrative. We have created this contradiction for ourselves. And it is for this reason that we would like to ask you to join us on this voyage into our own duality, led by our wild woman, where you will be able to observe the untamability in yourself and others "Gerlinde Flo and Ann Dekkers say. There is significant emphasis on female sensuality and sexuality. Mireille Verplancke: "Without a doubt. You will be brought into the realm of self-winning, sensuality, and pleasure in a fun and engaging manner, since there is so much more to share and learn about our lovely female body than we normally know. Surprise yourself and get a peek of the valley orgasm," Mireille Verplancke says A sensuous picture session with ladies may also take place in the same topic for those who want it. Anneleen De Walsche: "Spend time connecting with other women and embodying your sensuality. Put on your finest lingerie, dance, establish eye contact with the camera and the group, and fully express yourself, "Anneleen De Walsche advises.

A ragtag group

During the event, Griet Alice Verhaert will focus on another part of being a woman: "What is your connection to your breasts? Did you know that when your heart (and consequently the region surrounding your breasts) opens, your vagina (or yoni) may open much more easily? We'll go through one of the most lovely loving rituals you can offer yourself as a woman: breast massage. Then, using yoni yoga postures, I will take you on a trip to your pelvic region to obtain a greater sense of this beautiful wellspring inside you." Griet Alice Verhaert says Mieke Anthuenis will also be at the event with a Womb Steam Ritual: "Womb Steam, also known as V-steam or Yoni steam bath, is a sauna containing therapeutic and aromatic herbs designed specifically for the female womb. In a secure circle of sisters, we sit in a long robe on a special chair, surrounded by an infusion of carefully selected herbs. You get into a mystical connection with your innermost, divine essence: your feminine throne when you practice this ancient ritual. Steaming is a gentle but effective approach to aid in the natural healing of your uterus and pelvis. It is powerful while also providing a wonderful feeling of serenity and connection. This circle honors the “Sacred Feminine” as well as the elements of water, fire, earth, and air."

Tenacity, resiliency, and honesty

Magali Thomassen says: "We cover issues such as self-esteem, creating boundaries, and taking up space via creative and body-oriented activities. What role do you play in the world? Can you convey who you are, your aspirations, and your boundaries, or what is still preventing you from doing so?” Yes, Magali guides you through a series of amusing but meaningful activities that will help you reconnect with your inner power." Furthermore, it is critical to allow your enjoyment to play a role. Eva Van Leuven: "Your body and voice, your joy, your Yes, they have the power to lead. The voice and the pelvis are inextricably linked.

We let noises emerge from our YES! Our pelvic floor, vulva, breasts, heart, and whole body might all be involved. We follow our desires. The vibration of our voice and our breath causes energy to flow through our bodies. It is an acknowledgment and celebration of the wonderful life power inside of us. For greater flexibility, fluidity, and pleasure, "Eva Van Leuven discusses the tale she wishes to tell at the Women's Festival. Malika Dahdah will then plan a resilience training session. Malika Dahdah says "Here, you learn to advocate for your desires, restrictions, and requirements. You learn to accomplish the things that offer you strength and are within your ability. It will be a hands-on session in which we will practice/do a lot and reflect."

This event is for every woman who wishes to strengthen her incredible strength. This is the organization's guarantee to the participants. What energy comes from the organizing team is tremendous, and this is in complete sync with all personnel and organizers. Those who attend will have the opportunity to discover a new side of themselves.

More info at: www.vrouwenfestival.be

You can also mail to: info@vrouwenfestival.be

Or take contact with Elke Doornaert +32488/40 01 18

www.facebook.com/vrouwenfestivalbelgie