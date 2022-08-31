VIPC's CCF Announces $1.75M In Funding to Support Virginia Startups Technology Testing and Market Validation

24 Innovative Virginia companies celebrate a critical next step in their success.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) announced new grant funding totaling approximately $1.75 million to 24 Virginia small businesses through its Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF).

CCF is a competitive program that seeks to fund high-potential, Virginia-based, for-profit technology companies at the pre-seed stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. Each award is matched by the company at a one-to-one minimum.

Since the relaunch of the CCF program in January 2022, through VIPC’s fiscal year end on June 30, more than $2.7 million has been awarded to 39 companies across the state.

“We are committed to connecting innovators with opportunities. VIPC’s CCF supports exciting and promising research and commercialization throughout Virginia’s small business community by providing funding at critical points in the company and technology lifecycles,” said Robert Stolle, VIPC President, and CEO. “This latest group of award recipients continues CCF’s successful trend of empowering and accelerating innovation that helps position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science and technology-based R&D funding, investment, and commercialization.”

This announcement celebrates the following 24 CCF private sector project award recipients confirmed through VIPC's fiscal year end June 30, 2022:

3GirlsTech, Inc. dba Greenlist | Ms. Jessica Owens

Greenlist Customer Portal & Feature Development, $74,600, IT, Falls Church

ArchiveCore INC * | Dr. Lennox McNeary

ArchiveCore Industry Pilot, $75,000, Life and Health Sciences, Roanoke

Autonomous Flight Technologies Inc | Mr. Josh May

UAS Sensor Fusion Array Suite, $75,000, Aerospace, Salem

Care Keepers, Inc dba Senior Runs * | Ms. Jaynee Sasso

Mobility and Care Solutions to Empower Aging Adults and Care Providers to Successfully Navigate a New Era of Transportation Need, $75,000, Transportation, Newport News

Chorda Pharma Inc. | Dr. Victor Iannello

Commercialization of Non-Opioid Topical Analgesic, $75,000, Life and Health Sciences, Roanoke

Conscio VR LLC † | Ms. Dale DeJarnette

Development of Virtual Reality Interactive Elements to Enhance Effectiveness of The Retreat, a VR Companion for Substance Use Disorder Therapy, $75,000, Life and Health Sciences, Chester

CorIT Medical, LLC | Mr. Christian Haller

Medical Device to Treat Obstructed Breathing, $75,000, Life and Health Sciences, Arlington

Corvus Labs, LLC | Mr. Steven Mobley

Operation Nimbus, $75,000, Cybersecurity and Cyber-Physical Systems, Blacksburg

CytoRecovery, Inc. * | Dr. Alexandra Hyler

Cyto R1 Platform for Cell Enrichment, Sorting, and Recovery, $75,000, Life and Health Sciences, Blacksburg

Dialysensors Inc. | Dr. John Robertson

Rametrix® PortaScanner V1.0 ™: Point of Care (POC) Management and Reduction of Potential Controlled Substance (CS) Diversion in Hospital Settings, $75,000, Life and Health Sciences, Blacksburg

Ecountabl Inc. | Mr. Andy Burr

Democratizing Investor ESG Data for Consumers, $75,000, IT, Alexandria

FisherH2O, LLC † | Ms. Jane Pratt

Transformative Technology for Water Purification, $75,000, Environment, Richmond

Frontline Gig, Inc | Dr. Kala Fleming

Frontline Gig - A Saas-Enabled Staffing Platform for Green Jobs, $75,000, Environment, Norfolk

Guardian Score, LLC | Mr. Brendan Hooke

Guardian Score Platform Improvements, $30,000, IT, Ashburn

IvySys Technologies, LLC | Dr. James DeBardelaben

The DataFaucet Synthetic Data Generator for Adversarial Activity Detection, $74,505, IT, Arlington

Jederzeit Bereit LLC | Mr. Ted Schroeder

Orion Littoral Maneuver Vehicles, $74,990, Transportation, Springfield

KeViRx, Inc. | Dr. John Lazo

Inhibition of SARS-COV-2-Medicated Acute Lung Injury by KVX-053, $75,000, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville

LevelFields Inc. * | Mr. Andrew Einhorn

AI-driven Autonomous Databases via Event Classification, $74,998, IT, Vienna

Mayfair Group LLC dba ClaimEdge *† | Mr. James Chapman

Panel Counsel Management App, $75,000, IT, Norfolk

MetiStream, Incorporated * | Mr. Salvatore Fondaco

NSQIP Solution, $75,000, IT, Vienna

Nextqore Inc. | Mr. Suresh Rangachar

Digitization of Telecom Tower Operations to Provide Precise Insights for Greater Process

Efficiency and Faster Decision Making, $71,734, IT, McLean

Project Mongoose, LLC | Ms. Jennifer Finn

Project Mongoose Pilots, $75,000, IT, Richmond

Sune LLC dba bloomRail | Mr. Will Hunt

bloomRail Inventory Forecaster Systems Integration Project, $75,000, IT, Richmond

The Enabled Manufacturing LLC dba Enabled Engineering † | Dr. Kumar Kandasamy

Development of a Versatile Solid-State Fabrication Technology for Advanced Materials, $75,000, Advanced Manufacturing, Blacksburg

* Denotes additional funding received through VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) and † indicates additional funding also received through VIPC’s Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP)

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small business and academic community. Industry areas of focus include advanced manufacturing, aerospace, agriculture, autonomous systems, communications, cybersecurity and cyber-physical systems, energy, environment, IT (including data science and analytics), life and health sciences, modeling and simulation, nuclear physics, and transportation. For more information on the current funding opportunities and to apply, visit: https://www.virginiaipc.org/ccf-funding-opportunities.



About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

The Commonwealth Commercialization Fund, or CCF, was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. CCF combines two State legacy funding programs: the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF). CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation that will continue to position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization. As administrator of the CCF, VIPC supports CRCF and VRIF award recipients.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. The nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.