Liquid Dietary Supplements Market to Grow at CAGR 4.0% From 2022 - 2027

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market by Ingredient

Liquid dietary supplements market accounted for $21,685.72 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $27,732.27 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is liquid dietary supplement?

A liquid dietary supplement is a drinkable form of nutritional or herbal products and remedies. Some liquid dietary supplements are designed to provide basic nutrition to people who may not get adequate nutrition from their standard diet.

Surge in number of health-conscious people, increase in consumption of probiotic drinks, and rise in demand from elderly population for its better taste and ease of consumption drive the growth of the liquid dietary supplements market. However, strict rules and regulations by governments hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in R&D activities for bringing better liquid supplements for various nutritional deficiencies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to closure of manufacturing operations and the production of dietary products faced disruptions in the supply chain, thereby affecting the liquid dietary supplements market negatively during the first phase of the lockdown.

On the other hand, the fact that mineral and vitamin supplements have proved to be quite effective in boosting the immunity of individuals has impacted the market positively.

Based on ingredient, the vitamins & minerals segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the proteins & amino acids segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

North America to remain lucrative by 2027-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global liquid dietary supplements market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, due to increase in incidences diabetes, obesity, joint & muscle pain, and high blood pressure in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Bayer

Herbalife International

Koninklijke DSM

BASF

Liquid Health, Inc.

Glanbia

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Amway

Abbott Laboratories

