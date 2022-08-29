Dermatology Partners Detects and Treats Patients for Skin Cancer at Our Macungie Office with Mohs Surgery

Board-Certified Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon Dr. Adel Haque Dermatology Partners - Macungie

Mohs Surgery with Dr. Adel Haque at Dermatology Partners – Macungie

When caught early, skin cancer can be treated with good outcomes. Mohs Surgery may be a good treatment option” — Dr. Adel Haque Board-Certified Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon

MACUNGIE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our dedicated and passionate team at Dermatology Partners specializes in the detection and treatment of skin cancers and many of our providers offer Mohs surgery. Our offices also offer immediate appointments, so you do not have to wait if you detect a suspicious-looking mole, freckle, or spot on your skin.

Dr. Adel Haque is one of our Mohs surgeons at Dermatology Partners – Macungie and is able to treat skin cancer at our office located at 3760 Brookside Rd Macungie, PA 18062. Dr. Adel Haque can help detect and treat spots at our Macungie office. We are accepting new patients, insurance is accepted, and immediate appointments are available. To schedule with Dr. Adel Haque at our Macungie office, please give us a call at (610) 770-2708 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

What is Mohs Surgery? Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. Over 5 million cases are diagnosed each year. The number of Americans who have had skin cancer in the last three decades is estimated to be higher than the number of all other cancers combined, and skin cancer incidence rates have continued to increase in recent years. The good news is that when caught early, skin cancer can be treated with good outcomes. Mohs Surgery may be a good treatment option.

What causes skin cancer? Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. These abnormal cells may be noncancerous, or cancerous. The noncancerous, or benign cells are typically harmless. The cancerous cells can become problematic if they are left to spread to other areas of the body. These cancerous cells are often caused by previous sunburns and sun tan damage to our skin’s DNA. This damage can break down the skin’s tissues, causing premature aging and genetic defects that can lead to skin cancer. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, suffering just five sunburns over your lifetime more than doubles your chances of developing melanoma, and each successive tan or sunburn raises the risks further.

What are some treatment options? If left untreated, the cancer cells can break away from the skin and travel to other parts of the body. The cancer cells can then infect other organs or lymph nodes. This process, called metastasis, is how skin cancer can potentially become life-threatening. When caught early, skin cancer treatments have a very high success rate. Most can be cured if they are treated before the cancer has a chance to spread.

Depending on the type of cancer, several treatment options may be presented, including radiation therapy, chemotherapy, photodynamic therapy, and immunotherapy. Doctors may also recommend surgery to remove the cancerous cells. There are several surgery options including an excision where the tumor and skin around the tumor are removed, a shave excision where the abnormal cells are shaved off with a small blade, and cryosurgery which freezes and removes the abnormal cells.

Depending on the type and location of the cancer, a doctor may recommend Mohs surgery. Mohs surgery can be performed by a Mohs surgeon. A Mohs surgeon is a dermatologist who has completed an additional fellowship in Mohs micrographic surgery with an accredited American College of Mohs Surgery program. During the Mohs procedure, the Mohs surgeon will cut the tumor in thin layers and view them through a microscope. Thin layers will continue to be cut until no more cancerous cells are seen through the microscope. This allows the surgeon to remove as few cells as possible, preserving healthy skin cells. This procedure is often recommended for areas on the face, as it typically results in reduced scarring.

It is the perfect time to schedule your annual fall-body skin cancer screening, after all the summer fun of extensive sun exposure, which is a major risk factor for developing the three most common types of skin cancer. Skin cancers are highly treatable when detected in time. Early diagnosis and treatment is essential to avoid its spread to surrounding tissue, nerves, and bones. Your post-summer evaluation can start today with a self-examination to familiarize yourself with what is normal for your skin and see if there are any areas that cause you concern. Be sure to see a dermatologist at least once a year for an annual skin exam so suspicious areas can be monitored.

Dr. Adel Haque is a board-certified dermatologist who treats complex medical dermatology patients from CTCL to blistering diseases, psoriasis, acne, eczema, and is a Mohs surgeon. He is also skilled in cosmetics treating benign lesions to botox to fillers. Dr. Adel Haque treats all his patients as if they were a part of his family. He is known for listening to his patients and spending a lot of time getting to know them and their dermatologic conditions. Dr. Adel Haque sees patients at our Yardley – Floral Vale, Torresdale, Lewisburg, and Macungie offices. He is accepting new patients, insurance is accepted, and immediate appointments are available at all our locations. To schedule an appointment please call us at (888) 895-3376 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

Dermatology Partners is a physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails and specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

Dermatology Partners is the region’s fastest-growing dermatology practice with 27 offices in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Since 2012, Derm Partners has been dedicated to providing exceptional and leading-edge dermatology services to patients with its growing, talented team of medical practitioners. To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their convenient locations in PA or DE, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.