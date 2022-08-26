Short-Term Lane Restrictions on State Route 590 in Pike County

Dunmore, PA – State Route 590 in Lackawaxen Township, Pike County will experience short-term single lane closures on Monday, August 29, 2022 and Tuesday, August 30, 2022 to perform seal coat work.

The tentative schedule is as follows:

SR 590 eastbound will experience a short-term lane closure between Hawks Nest Drive and Blue Eddy Road on Monday, August 29, 2022; and

SR 590 westbound will experience a short-term lane closure between Hawks Nest Drive and Blue Eddy Road on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

This roadway preservation work is being done during the week to minimize traffic disruptions in this area.

The tentative schedule is barring any weather, mechanical, and/or operational delays.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

