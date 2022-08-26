The Standard Promotes Nathan Whiteley to Assistant Vice President of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and Return to Work Services

Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has promoted Nathan Whiteley to assistant vice president of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and Return to Work Services.

In his new role, Whiteley will oversee Short Term Disability, Absence Management and Return to Work operations, across locations in Portland, Oregon; AltaVista, Virginia; and White Plains, New York.

Whiteley joined The Standard in 2005 and has been a member of The Standard's Claims team for 17 years. Most recently, he was senior director of Disability Benefits where he led the company's Group LTD teams since 2018.

"Nathan's breadth and depth of expertise, results orientation and knack for collaborating with colleagues across the company will ensure a continued focus on fundamentals while creating capacity for future growth and exceptional customer service," said Jeanne Bailey, vice president of Claims at The Standard.

Whiteley earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Oregon State University.

