INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Avaya Holdings Corp. ("Avaya" or the "Company") AVYA investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2022, Avaya released its preliminary third quarter 2022 financial results, reporting sales of $577 million, down 20% year-over-year in constant currency. The Company provided no explanation for the earnings miss, but disclosed that there is "substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern." The Company also announced that its audit committee is investigating a whistleblower letter and its recent earnings report. As an article by The Wall Street Journal pointed out, Avaya missed earnings and cut its earnings forecast by 60% just weeks after borrowing $600 million from institutional investors in June.

On this news, Avaya's stock fell $0.51, or 45.5%, to close at $0.61 per share on August 9, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

