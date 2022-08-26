Kolormatrix Proud to be #1 Vastex Screen Printing Equipment Dealer in the World for the 2nd straight yeart
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta-based screen printing equipment dealer announces the prestigious Vastex screen printing equipment has acknowledge that Kolormatrix is the #1 Dealer in the World.
Kolormatrix, a leading printing equipment provider in Atlanta, has just announced that they are #1 Vastex screen print equipment #1 Dealer in the world for total sales for the 2nd straight year. Vastex is known for its state-of-the-art equipment and being an industry pioneer for mass-producing T-shirts. The distributor and supplier are excited to further expand their relationship.
The Vastex Screen Printing equipment is designed to bring consumers high-quality, professional results. With a wide range of screen printing machines, and accessories. Screen printing is one of the most well-liked techniques for embellishing fabric, apparel, and other materials. To make designs, ink or paint is applied to a surface during the process. A screen that is placed above the material being printed on transfers ink to the fabric or paper.
The screen printing process is versatile and profitable method to decorate apperal. Because you can do it yourself at home using screen printing tools like Vastex machines, it is also quite affordable.
Making screen prints involves using stencils and squeegees to apply ink onto your design. Screen printing machines allow you to make prints much faster and more accuratley than you could using a table and laying the screen on top, it will also give you more control over the outcome of each print job.
"We have expanded our showroom and inventory to over $300k and are now having 3 day Pro class twice a month," said Brian at Kolormatrix. "We look forward to offering more classes in 2023 and the Vastex equipment will enhance our training classes capabilities and will allow the students to increase productivity, which will increase their profit margin.", he added.
Kolormatrix offers a wide range of services to meet your needs. Their team of professionals can assist you with all types of projects, from small runs to large-scale production runs. They will work with you on a one-on-one basis to get to know your needs and then find the right equipment for your job. If it's something that Kolormatrix doesn't have in their inventory, they will find it for you and have it shipped to your location when needed.
About Kolormatrix:
Kolormatrix is a leading screen printing equipment dealer spearheaded by Tanya & Bryan with their 32 years of experience and are known for their excellent customer service.
Media Contact
