Global Step-Down Voltage Regulator Market is Predicted to Grow at a Notable CAGR During 2022-2031; Growing Application of Regulators in Chargers and Increasing Sale of Smartphones and Laptops to Elevate Growth - Research Nester

Global Step-Down Voltage Regulator Market Size:

The global step-down voltage regulator market is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period. In essence, a step-down voltage regulator reduces output voltage relative to the input voltage. A step-down voltage regulator's principal job is to keep the supplied voltage within reasonable limits. In order to continue the change-discharge function, step-up and step-down regulators are combined in rechargeable batteries. The wide temperature range, high input voltage, high output current, and low current consumption of step-down voltage regulators are just a few of the benefits that are predicted to boost the market's expansion. Computers, smartphone adapters and chargers, drones, smartwatches, and other devices all use step-down voltage regulators, and increasing usage and sales of these smart devices are estimated to drive the market growth. It was found that around 1.40 billion smartphones were sold globally in 2021, and there were 106 active mobile subscriptions per 100 persons in 2020, as per the World Bank data.

Global Step-Down Voltage Regulator Market: Key Takeaways

North America region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Adapters and charger segment to dominate the revenue graph

DC step-down regulator segment gains substantial market share in the type segment

Growing Industrial Sector and Rising Usage of Regulators in Home Appliances to Boost Market Growth

Step-down voltage regulators are employed in industrial applications, in order to supply a product with a low voltage power source. It enables a constant output at various voltages that could differ from numerous voltage inputs. This makes it possible for many devices to operate efficiently without interfering with or harming their regular operation, mainly in manufacturing sectors, and the growing manufacturing sector across the world is estimated to boost the demand for step-down voltage regulators over the forecast period. After a pandemic-related decline of 4.2% in 2020, global manufacturing production rose by 9.4% in 2021 as per the data by United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

In addition to this, to transform high voltage AC electricity from the main supply into low voltage DC, which can be safely used by appliances, step-down voltage regulators are used in homes. Most of these regulators have a built-in timer that makes it safe to turn devices ON and OFF and keeps consumer goods batteries from being overcharged or undercharged and eliminates electrical hazards. Additionally, the rising incidences of electrical injuries on account of home appliances and consumer goods are predicted to boost the step-down voltage regulator market growth during the forecast period. It was noticed that in the US, there are more than 390 electrocutions annually on average and about 179 of these are connected to consumer goods and there are roughly 1000 electrical injury-related fatalities each year in the United States and of them, 400 or so are brought on by high-voltage electrical accidents.

Global Step-Down Voltage Regulator Market: Regional Overview

The global step-down voltage regulator market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Investment in Research and Development to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies in the region, backed by increasing investment into research and development activities. As per the data by the World Bank, the research and development expenditure (% of total GDP) of China increased to 2.4% in 2020 compared to 2.24% in 2019. Along with this, the strong presence of key market players in the region is predicted to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Penetration of Digital Devices and Internet to Drive Growth in the North America Region

On the other hand, the market in North America region is estimated to gain substantial market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of internet services, supported by the growing demand for digital devices. It was found in one of the surveys conducted in the USA in 2018, that around 84% percent of homes had smartphones, while 78% had a desktop or laptop. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of more electrical home appliances for daily usage in the region is anticipated to boost the market growth throughout the projected period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Step-Down Voltage Regulator Market, Segmentation by Application

Adapters and Charger XDSL Modems Drones Battery Management System (BMS) Others



Out of these, the adapters and charger segment is estimated to hold a substantial market share over the forecast period on account of the rising demand for chargers for electronic goods, particularly smartphones and laptops. Moreover, the rising usage of smartphones and laptops across the globe is predicted to propel the segment growth during the forecast period. As per the estimation, in 2022, there will be around 6.6 billion smartphone users worldwide. This means, that more than 83 percent of the world's population will be smartphone owners.

Global Step-Down Voltage Regulator Market, Segmentation by Type

AC Step-Down Regulator DC Step-Down Regulator



Among these, DC step-down regulator segment is estimated to hold a significant market share over the forecast period. An apparatus that transforms direct current (DC) into alternating current (AC) is a DC step-down voltage regulator. Compared to an AC regulator, it uses switch mode technology and uses less power to give a more efficient battery life. For instance, more efficient batteries are needed nowadays to provide high-resolution photos for the newest digital cameras with larger pixel counts and the rising sale of digital cameras is estimated to boost the segment growth. For instance, around 2 million DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) cameras were sold around the world in 2021.

Global Step-Down Voltage Regulator Market, Segmentation by End-User

Consumer Electronics Aerospace and Defense Telecommunications Semiconductors Healthcare Industrial Automotive Others



Few of the well-known market leaders in the global step-down voltage regulator market that are profiled by Research Nester are ABB Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Diodes Incorporated, Eaton Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., Chroma ATE Inc., and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Step-Down Voltage Regulator Market

In August 2022, a new member of the family of automotive-compliant DC-DC converters has been added, according to Diodes Incorporated and this 40V-Rated Automotive-Compliant Synchronous Buck Converter from Diodes Incorporated supports high efficiency operation.

In April 2021, Renesas simplifies the secure and powerful sensor-free brushless design of DC motor controls for commercial and home Appliances.

