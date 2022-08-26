DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center to Close Sept. 1 for Season

DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center at the Mispillion Harbor Reserve will close for the season Sept. 1 and reopen April 1, 2023 in time for the annual shorebird migration

The striped burrfish is among education displays garnering the most attention at DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center

The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will close for the season effective Thursday, Sept. 1, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. The center is scheduled to reopen Saturday, April 1, 2023 for the busy spring and summer seasons attuned to the shorebird migration and horseshoe crab spawning. The center is owned and operated by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife and provides programming and exhibits about Delaware Bayshore aquatic life.

During the annual seasonal closure, the DuPont Nature Center’s accessible observation deck will remain open from dawn to dusk daily. The deck offers views of the Mispillion Harbor and surrounding saltmarsh and sandy beach habitat as well as a view of the Delaware Bay. Though the nature center is recognized as one of the best vistas on the East Coast for observing the spring shorebird migration, the viewing deck also provides excellent opportunities in the fall and winter months to view shorebirds to include dunlin, sanderlings and black-bellied plovers.

DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife reminds off-season visitors that the nature center deck will not be actively maintained while the center is closed. Visitors are advised to take weather conditions into consideration prior to accessing the deck.

The DuPont Nature Center is located on Mispillion Harbor near Slaughter Beach at 2992 Lighthouse Road, Milford, DE 19963. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information about the DuPont Nature Center and its programs, call 302-422-1329 or visit http://de.gov/dnc.

