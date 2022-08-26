Pharmaceutical Robots Market Would Rocket up to USD 233.69 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.75%

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pharmaceutical robots market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 119.46 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 233.69 million by 2029.

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Scenario

From the name itself, it is clear that pharmaceutical robots are the artificial intelligence robots that are used in a wide range of applications. Pharmaceutical robots provide a high degree of automation and reduce the dependence on human or manual work. This means that pharmaceutical robots provide a greater degree of accuracy and automation.

Growing number of medical research activities and rising need for automation at the healthcare facilities have carved the way for the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical robots have revolutionized the healthcare industry. Traditional robots, such as articulated robots, Cartesian robots and SCARA robots have been in the market for quite a long time now.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Pharmaceutical Robots Market are :

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan)

FANUC Corporation (Japan)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

ABB (Switzerland)

DENSO CORPORSTION (Japan)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy)

Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Shibuya Corporation (Japan)

Remtec Automation, LLC (US)

Gridbots Technologies Private Limited (India)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Scope And Market Size:

The pharmaceutical robots market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user.

Product type

Traditional Robots

Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

Application

Picking and Packaging

Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

Laboratory Applications

End user

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rising demand for automation

Growing demand for automation in various operations is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Growing awareness about the benefits offered by robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing is inducing the growth of the market.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the development of emergency healthcare services is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Growing investment for healthcare facilities

Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, rising conferences and exhibitions to raise awareness of robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing, rising number of road accidents and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, increased demand for collaborative robots in manufacturing facilities, rising internet penetration rate, rising need for home healthcare services and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Regional Outlook of Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market:

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Value Chain of Pharmaceutical Robots Market

Chapter 4: Players Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: North America Pharmaceutical Robots Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7: Europe Pharmaceutical Robots Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Robots Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Robots Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10: South America Pharmaceutical Robots Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Segment by Applications

