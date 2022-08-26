Drug-Eluting Stents Market Size to Surpass Around USD 8.7 Bn by 2027 | CAGR 8.7%

Drug-Eluting Stents Market Research

The global drug-eluting stents market is projected to reach $8,777 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 -- The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Drug-Eluting Stents report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.

The global drug-eluting stents market was valued at $6,382 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,777 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. Drug-eluting stent is a tube like, semi-rigid device made up of metal and coated with a medication. The medication is slowly released to aid prevention of reoccurrence of arterial blockage. Drug-eluting stents are of different types such as first, second, and third-generation drug eluting stents. First generation drug eluting stents considerably decrease the risk of in-stent restenosis condition observed with bare-metal stent (BMS). Second generation drug-eluting stents can decrease risk and rate of one year stent thrombosis. Third generation drug-eluting stent is widely used in percutaneous coronary intervention.

Impact Analysis – Drug-Eluting Stents Market Research

Analysts at Allied Market Research constantly monitor the Drug-Eluting Stents industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.

Key Highlights from Drug-Eluting Stents Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Drug-Eluting Stents industry evolution and predictive analysis.

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Drug-Eluting Stents market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Competition – Leading players have been studied from Drug-Eluting Stents Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Drug-Eluting Stents report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Drug-Eluting Stents Market have also been included in the study.

Drug-Eluting Stents Market Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, Alvimedica, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Biosensors International Group, Biotronik Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group (Cook Medical), Medtronic Plc, Stentys SA, and Terumo Corporation.

Drug-Eluting Stents Market by Coating: Polymer-Based Coating and Polymer Free Coating

Drug-Eluting Stents Market by Application: Coronary Artery Disease and Peripheral Artery Disease

Drug-Eluting Stents Market by End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

