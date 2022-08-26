Wearable Patch Market Size to Hit USD 27.8 Bn by 2027 | Allied Market Research

Wearable Patch Market Research

The global wearable patch market is projected to reach $27.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Wearable Patch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Abbott Laboratories, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., L’Oreal Group, LifeSignals, Inc., Medtronic Plc (Zephyr Technology Corporation), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., VitalConnect, Inc., and VivaLNK. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Wearable Patch report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.

The global wearable patch market was valued at $12.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $27.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. Wearable patches are generally known as electronic skin or smart patches. These patches are thin, small, and flexible in nature, and consist of various electronic components such as sensors, actuators, and energy storage and communication systems. These collect data at regular intervals and transmit it to connected smartphones or health information systems (HIS). Wearable patches facilitate continuous monitoring of physiological parameters and various complex electrocardiogram measurements without tethering patients to a wired hub.

Analysts at Allied Market Research constantly monitor the Wearable Patch industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Wearable Patch industry evolution and predictive analysis.

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Wearable Patch market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Competition – Leading players have been studied from Wearable Patch Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Wearable Patch report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Wearable Patch Market have also been included in the study.

Wearable Patch Market Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., L’Oreal Group, LifeSignals, Inc., Medtronic Plc (Zephyr Technology Corporation), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., VitalConnect, Inc., and VivaLNK.

Wearable Patch Market by Product: Temperature Patch, Blood Glucose Patch, Blood Pressure Patch, Heart Rate Patch & ECG Patch, Skin Care Patch, and Others

Wearable Patch Market by End Use: Healthcare and Fitness and Sports

