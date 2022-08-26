Blood Purification Equipment Market Is Projected To Reach USD 23.93 Bn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

Blood Purification Equipment Market Research

The global blood purification equipment market size is projected to reach $23.93 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The global blood purification equipment market size was valued at $14.62 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $23.93 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. Blood from the patient’s body is circulated through an external equipment or device for removal of toxin, endotoxin, or impurities and is returned to the patient’s body with the help of blood collection tubing. This process is termed as blood purification. Nowadays, blood purification technique is widely used for treating several disorders that are refractory to traditional therapies, such as surgeries and drug administration. Blood purification works by eliminating pathogenic agents and toxins from blood using numerous other bio-separation procedures such as filtration, dialysis or adsorption. Owing to these advantages over conventional methods, blood purification is majorly preferred in various autoimmune and metabolic disorder treatments.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Blood Purification Equipment Market have also been included in the study.

Blood Purification Equipment Market Key Players: Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Healthwell Medical Tech. Co., Ltd., Infomed SA, Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Nikkiso Co, ltd. and SWS Medical Group.

Blood Purification Equipment Market by Product Type: Portable and Stationary

Blood Purification Equipment Market by Indication: Sepsis, Renal Diseases, and Others

Blood Purification Equipment Market by End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Dialysis Centers and Others

