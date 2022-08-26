U.S. Department of State Concludes Settlements of Alleged Export Violations by Ryan Adams, Marc Baier, and Daniel Gericke

The U.S. Department of State has concluded administrative settlements with Ryan Adams, Marc Baier, and Daniel Gericke, respectively, to resolve alleged violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA), 22 U.S.C. § 2751 et seq., and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), 22 C.F.R. Parts 120-130. The Department of State and Mr. Adams, Mr. Baier, and Mr. Gericke have reached these settlements following an extensive compliance review by the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance in the Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

The administrative settlements between the Department of State and Mr. Adams, Mr. Baier, and Mr. Gericke, pursuant to ITAR § 128.11, address the charge of unauthorized furnishing of defense services involving electronic systems, equipment, and software that were specially designed for intelligence purposes that collect, survey, monitor, exploit, analyze, or produce information from the electromagnetic spectrum to foreign persons in the United Arab Emirates.

The settlements demonstrate the Department’s role in furthering world peace and the security and foreign policy of the United States by controlling the export of defense services and preventing the proliferation of offensive cyber capabilities. The settlements also highlight the importance of U.S. persons providing defense services only pursuant to appropriate authorization from the Department.

Under the terms of the Consent Agreements, Mr. Adams, Mr. Baier, and Mr. Gericke will be administratively debarred and thereby prohibited from participating directly or indirectly in any activities subject to the ITAR for three years.

The Consent Agreements and related documents will be available for public inspection in the Public Reading Room of the Department of State and on the Penalties and Oversights Agreements section of the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls’ website.

For additional information, please contact the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs’ Office of Congressional and Public Affairs at pm-cpa@state.gov.