Buffalo Bill Center of the West Launches Pilot Program Offering Free Admission for Park County, WY, Youth Ages 6 – 17
Pilot program offers free admission for Park County, Wyoming, youth ages 6 – 17, beginning September 1, 2022
Buffalo Bill Center of the West Logo
Buffalo Bill Center of the West launches one-year pilot program offering free admission for Park County, Wyoming, youth ages 6 – 17, beginning Sept. 1, 2022.CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is launching a one-year pilot program offering free admission for Park County, Wyoming, youth ages 6 – 17, beginning September 1, 2022. The program will provide an opportunity for young audiences in the region to enjoy the museum and experience learning opportunities free of charge.
This pilot program is generously funded by donors and friends of the Center who see the value of providing opportunities to the areas young people. This generosity was received in one day during the annual WYOGIVES campaign, and gifts were matched with donations from The Homestead Foundation/John and Meredith Sullivan, the Thomas & Elizabeth Grainger Family Charitable Fund, and the Hughes Charitable Foundation.
WYOGIVES is an annual, special day of giving for non-profits across Wyoming. This year it took place on July 13, midnight to midnight, when donors visiting the WYOGIVES website contributed to more than 250 participating nonprofits across Wyoming. The Center had a goal of $50,000 to make this exciting program a reality and the goal was exceeded raising more than $54,000. The donations also represent funds from 88 individual donors.
The pilot program is funded for one year and one accompanying adult will also receive free admission in order to chaperone the child or children.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, located in Cody, WY, is a Smithsonian Affiliate, home to 5 museums celebrating western art, natural history, and heritage, and connects audiences to the stories of the American West.
Visit https://centerofthewest.org/2022/08/26/park-county-youth-free-admission for more information.
Ken Straniere
Buffalo Bill Center of the West
+1 307-578-4137
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Thank you for donating!