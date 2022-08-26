At 4.10% CAGR, Business Management Consulting Services Market Size to Hit USD 1048.9 Billion by 2028, Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[241+ Pages Report] The size & share of the Global Business Management Consulting Services Market is predicted to grow to around $1,048.9 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of approximately 4.10% over the forecast period (2022-2028). The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Management Consultants, PwC, McKinsey & Company, Alibi Consulting Group AB, Influence, Mott MacDonald, Poyry PLC, Avanti, BAIN & COMPANY, SPConsulting AB, Booz Allen Hamilton, Boston Consulting Group, Capacent AB, Cognizant, EFESO Consulting, Capgemini, Deloitte, IntermindConsulting, Everis Group, Barkawi Management Consultants, Ramboll Group, Navigant Consulting Inc., Siemens, and others.

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Business Management Consulting Services Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Consulting Services (Strategy Consulting, Technology Consulting, Operations Consulting, Finance & Accounting Consulting and HR Consulting), By Organization Capital (Lesser than 300 Million, Between 300 and 2,000 Million, Between 2,000 Million and 5,000 Million and More than 5,000 Million), By Verticals(BFSI, Aviation, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & FMCG, Entertainment & Media, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics and Automotive), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Business Management Consulting Services Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 824.2 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,048.9 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the business management consulting services market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global business management consulting services market.

What are Business Management Consulting Services? How big is the Business Management Consulting Services Industry?

Market Overview:

Through the efficient use of resources, business management consulting services help various commercial institutions improve their performance. The company's business strategies are investigated, evaluated critically, and solutions are suggested depending on the needs and goals of the company. Company management consulting services include, but are not limited to, strategic consulting, business planning, employee training, outsourcing, and other services.

Business management consulting offers guidance to companies on how to manage and operate their enterprises. Management consulting organizations make local and international advice to assist businesses in creating workable strategies for beginning, growing, and reducing costs. Owing to the demand for business management consulting services, the global business management consulting services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Business Management Consulting Services market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.10% between 2022 and 2028.

The Business Management Consulting Services market size was worth around US$ 824.2 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1,048.9 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The market for business management consulting services is expanding as a result of the rising demand for consulting services from businesses, nonprofit organizations, and governments.

By consulting services, the strategy consulting segment dominated the market in 2021.

By verticals, the retail & FMCG segment dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the business management consulting services in 2021.

Market Growth Drivers

Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) transform management consultants' data analysis. Due to AI and automation, management consultants can undertake tasks like processing and analyzing enormous amounts of data more quickly and efficiently. Additionally, it can offer precise information about business aspects, including sales, operations, supply chains, and more. The increasing need for consulting services from various corporations, charitable organizations, and governmental organizations positively impacts the development of the market for business management consulting services.

The market for business management consulting services is expanding due to factors including the new business models that have emerged and the fact that business management consultancies are still having trouble adjusting to digital technology. To encourage a positive attitude toward the market, consultancies will increasingly design thorough digital strategies and rework the current commercial and operational structures.

Business Management Consulting Services Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In the year 2020, when the COVID-19 epidemic was going around, there was turbulence in many different industries as a result of widespread panic, which resulted in a decrease of the market for business management consultant services. However, as a result of the pandemic, firms are now able to offer advisory services about financial crises and recovery.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Business Management Consulting Services Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Business Management Consulting Services market include:

Management Consultants

PWC

McKinsey & Company

Aliby Consulting Group AB

Influence

Mott MacDonald

Poyry PLC

Avanti

BAIN & COMPANY

SPConsulting AB

Booz Allen Hamilton

Boston Consulting Group

Capacent AB

Cognizant

EFESO Consulting

Capgemini

Deloitte

Intermind Consulting

Everis Group

Barkawi Management Consultants

Ramboll Group

Navigant Consulting Inc.

Siemens

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

IBM Corporation

Implement Consulting Group

Business Management Consulting Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global business management consulting services market is segregated based on consulting services, organization capital, verticals, and region.

Based on consulting services, the market is segregated into strategy consulting, technology consulting, operations consulting, finance & accounting consulting, and HR consulting. Over the forecast period, the strategy consulting segment will dominate the market in 2021. Based on organizational capital, the market is divided into lesser than 300 million, between 300 and 2,000 million, between 2,000 million and 5,000 million and more than 5,000 million.

Over the forecast period, the more than 5,000 million segments are expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021. Based on the vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, aviation, IT &telecom, healthcare, retail & FMCG, entertainment &media, manufacturing, transportation &logistics and automotive. Over the forecast period, the retail & FMCG segment is expected to develop fastest in 2021.

Regional Dominance:

The global business management consulting services market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Due to the presence of significant industry participants, North America held the greatest share of the market. The region's businesses are turning to management consulting firms for help with their financial operations due to the region's extremely volatile market, the United States overall economy, and the government's ongoing regulatory reforms.

Due to the consistently changing regulatory environment and volatile market conditions throughout the US economy, businesses are increasingly turning to management consulting firms to help with their regional financial operations. Leading regional consulting firms like PricewaterhouseCoopers, IBM, Deloitte, and BCG are integrating digital transformation into their business models to serve a variety of end-user domains.

Recent Industry Developments:

In June 2021, Accenture purchased umlaut, an engineering consultancy and services company based in Aachen, Germany. The change will allow businesses to use digital technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence, and 5G to transform how they design, engineer, and manufacture products while embedding sustainability. Accenture's deep engineering capabilities will be significantly expanded due to the change.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Business Management Consulting Services industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Business Management Consulting Services Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Business Management Consulting Services Industry?

What segments does the Business Management Consulting Services Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Business Management Consulting Services Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 824.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,048.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Management Consultants, PwC, McKinsey & Company, Alibi Consulting Group AB, Influence, Mott MacDonald, Poyry PLC, Avanti, BAIN & COMPANY, SPConsulting AB, Booz Allen Hamilton, Boston Consulting Group, Capacent AB, Cognizant, EFESO Consulting, Capgemini, Deloitte, IntermindConsulting, Everis Group, Barkawi Management Consultants, Ramboll Group, Navigant Consulting Inc., Siemens, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, IBM Corporation, Implement Consulting Group, and others. Key Segment By Consulting Services, Organization Capital, Verticals, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global business management consulting services market is segmented as follows:

By Consulting Services

Strategy Consulting

Technology Consulting

Operations Consulting

Finance & Accounting Consulting

HR Consulting

By Organization Capital

Lesser than 300 Million

Between 300 and 2,000 Million

Between 2,000 Million and 5,000 Million

More than 5,000 Million

By Verticals

BFSI

Aviation

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail & FMCG

Entertainment & Media

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Consulting Services, Organization Capital, Verticals, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

