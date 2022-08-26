Menstrual Cup Market Sales to Burgeon as Governments Aims to Destigmatize Menstruation Worldwide, Demand to Surge at 6.3% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U. S. is considered as one of the lucrative markets for menstrual cups and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Demand in the U.S. market is driven by high healthcare awareness levels among women, growing demand for more sustainable menstrual hygiene products, and strong presence of leading manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global menstrual cups market size is likely to reach US$ 835.6 Million in 2022. With rapid expansion of menstrual hygiene products market and growing awareness about the advantages of period cups, the overall sales are slated to grow at 6.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totalling a valuation of around US$ 1,557.8 Million by 2032.



Over the years, menstrual cups have become an ideal alternative to products like pads and tampons due to their lower cost, better safety, and eco-friendly nature. These period cups are being increasingly used by women to cope with their menstrual period.

Rising awareness among women population about the advantages of these menstrual hygiene products is providing a major impetus to the growth of menstrual cups market. Similarly, various initiatives taken by government and non-government organizations to educate women about menstruation and women’s hygiene products will foster the sales of menstrual cup sales during the assessment period.

The informative guideline about the menstrual cups product description, the raw materials used while manufacturing and directions to use helps to create transparency between manufacturers and consumers. Such transparency will positively impact demand for menstrual cups in the market.

In addition to this, improvement in healthcare infrastructure and continuous product launches that will help to cater to women’s hygiene and menstrual problems more efficiently will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Menstrual Cups Market Study

· By product type, the reusable menstrual cups segment holds the highest volume share of around 64.3% in the global menstrual cups market

· Based on material type, the silicone segment is expected to hold a significant share of around ~43% in the total menstrual cup market during the forecast period.

· By sales channel, the online retailing and drugs & pharmacy stores together hold a major share of more than ~35% in the global menstrual cups market.

· Asia-Pacific and North America together will hold the major share in the menstrual cup market during the assessment period.

· The menstrual cup market in Germany is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

· With growing preference for sustainable menstrual hygiene products, demand for menstrual cups is slated to grow at a healthy pace across the U.S. during the next ten years.

“The manufacturers are formulating strategies for the expansion of their product line and product innovation to cater to all types of customer requirements. They are also focusing on new ways of marketing to spread awareness of the feminine hygiene products in the international market.” Says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of menstrual cups are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of menstrual cups market globally.

Major players present in the menstrual cups market are Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., Fleurcup, INTIMINA, Jaguara s.r.o. (LadyCup), Lena Cup LLC, Silky Cup, Chemco Group, Mooncup Ltd., The Flex Company, Me Luna Gmbh, Soch Green, Procter and Gamble, The Keeper Inc., and Saalt LLC., among others.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global menstrual cups market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the menstrual cups market based on the menstrual cups market by product type (reusable & disposable menstrual cups), material type (thermoplastic elastomer, rubber and silicone) sales channel (direct sales, specialty stores, drug/pharmacy stores, departmental stores, online retailers & other sales channel) across seven major regions.

