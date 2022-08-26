AUTHOR AKUTRA-RAMSES ATENOSIS CEA SHARES AN IMMERSIVE WORLD IN HIS BOOK
Author Akutra-Ramses Atenosis Cea pens a world full of suspense in his book SpidersilkTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Other than it being a short yet fun and entertaining read, space, time, and mystery are also what "Spidersilk" by Akutra-Ramses Atenosis Cea is all about.
"Spidersilk," published in March this year, is a deeply immersive and entertaining science fiction read that challenges the logic that reality offers by designing inter-dimensional realms of it. It stars a tech-savvy video game developer, who is known to be smooth in many ways, named Mark Kheops.
In the book’s introduction, Akutra-Ramses writes, “Mark not only likes designing his own universe “thread”, he also loves exploring connections with others. The only questions are what cannot be designed and what connections cannot be bridged.”
Detailed and romantic, "Spidersilk" is an ideal summer read.
Grady Harp, an Amazon customer and a satisfied reader of the book, says, “This is a wholly successful novel, one that fits right into the strangely evolving times in which we are living. Very highly recommended.”
Karyn, from Goodreads, also writes, “The book opens up our minds to a different understanding of reality. At a point, while reading this book I began to ponder on the things I know and how real they are. The author employs a unique writing style that ensures you remain focused on the “green areas” of the book.”
Akutra-Ramses Atenosis Cea, born and still resides in Olympia, Washington, writes from a place of true passion for writing and storytelling. And such is witnessed through his book "Spidersilk," which dares to pull in readers into a world beautifully weaved with words that Cea has to offer.
To catch up with the future in a different lens, "Spidersilk" is available for purchase—on Kindle and both paperback and hardcover— on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other