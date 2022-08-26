Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces September Global Sale Lineup of over $195 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Chateau Plaisance | Westlake Village, CA 3996 Inverness Drive | Houston, TX Karinya | Napa Valley, CA 2205 North Nowlin Trail | Jackson, WY 2120 Whaley Avenue | Pensacola, FL

Marking the first ever property exhibition to sell live at Sotheby’s New York, selected properties will gavel on 15 September at the famed auction house.

We’re excited to close the bidding live in New York City at Sotheby’s, giving sellers and agents the opportunity to be one of the first-ever to sell a property live at the auction house” — Chad Roffers, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has released its September Global Sale lineup of over $195 million of luxury properties spanning the globe—the majority offered at No Reserve to the highest bidders.

The firm’s most highly anticipated and largest event of the year, featured properties are simultaneously showcased with similar marquee offerings on sothebys.com and casothebys.com, with additional exposure in London, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The properties hand-picked for inclusion represent the finest luxury real estate offerings in the world, positioned alongside the finest art and luxury goods via the firm’s partnership with Sotheby’s auction house.

Buyers may bid digitally via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid from anywhere in the world. Select properties will additionally close live at Sotheby’s New York on 15 September, marketing the first-ever exhibition of properties to gavel at the famed auction house.

Offerings include Karinya Napa Valley, a 40-plus acre estate between Napa Valley and the Mayacama Mountains; an English Manor made of imported limestone in Houston, Texas; a luxury villa overlooking the ocean in Thailand, a French-inspired custom Chateau in prestigious Westlake Village; a rustic villa with a wellness center in Tulum; a Jackson, Wyoming lodge that borders the National Elk Refuge, and a resort-like tropical escape in Florida.

Featured Properties Include:

Chateau Plaisance | Westlake Village, CA

Bid 9–15 September

Atop a private knoll in the prestigious enclave of Sherwood Country Club, Chateau Plaisance offers French-inspired living and a decadent location. 900 West Stafford Road will auction in September via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agents Joanie Young and Cathie Messina of Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $19.995 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price.

Chateau Plaisance consists of 2.95± acres of park-like grounds and boasts views of Jack Nicholas' signature golf course and the Santa Monica Mountains. Formal box-hedge gardens with roses and lawns thrive between cobblestoned walkways and life-sized statuary. Additional outdoor features include the infinity pool and waterfall, the filigreed iron topped gazebo overlooking the koi pond, and the 52-foot reflection pond with bronze horses. Indoors past the grand rotunda is the marble staircase and coved ceilings, complete with a Baccarat chandelier and murals. The owners’ passion for classic architecture and attention to detail carries cohesively throughout the estate. The Grand Salon & Ballroom offers a venue to gather beneath 22-foot hand-painted ceilings, or entertain approximately 150 guests in the Grand Plaza outdoors.

Between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, Westlake Village is one of California’s most desirable locations. The Santa Monica Mountains crown the horizon, providing a backdrop for over 15,000 acres of natural publicly-owned open space within the city’s boundaries. Over 150 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and walking await, all within one of the safest and greenest cities.

3996 Inverness Drive | Houston, TX

Bid 8–15 September

Tucked away in the bucolic Tall Timbers section of Houston’s exclusive River Oaks sits an English Manor Estate. 3996 Inverness Drive will auction in September via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Jay Monrow of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $17.9 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price.

Centrally located just minutes from the heart of Houston, the manor is surrounded by stunning Parterre Gardens and fountains all while offering a modern home. Built of imported English limestone, rough hewn slate floors, and textiles from European design houses, this home is suited for day-to-day family living as well as hosting events for hundreds. Entertain with ease with a movie theatre, Billiards lounge, and wine cellar.



Karinya | Napa Valley, CA

Bid 8–15 September

850 Sanitarium Road is a self-sufficient, luxury property on over 40 acres of land. Karinya, translated from aboriginal Australian culture, means “peaceful home”, which is fitting for this modern recluse. Previously listed for $19.9 million, with a reserve of $12.5 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder this September, in cooperation with Cyd Greer of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.

Tucked atop a promontory between Napa Valley’s verdant floor and the soaring heights of the Mayacamas Mountains, this estate was designed to elevate the panoramic vistas stretching in every direction.

"Karinya Napa Valley is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will absolutely benefit from the world-class marketing and global exposure provided by Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.” states Cyd Greer, listing agent.

This once-in-a-lifetime property is constructed of glass, steel beams, and hand-hewn Bianco Avorio limestone, the estate features a unique “disappearing gate” at the end of the circular motor court, with a courtyard beyond. Outdoors, a granite water feature and million-year-old “earth pearls” promise harmony with nature that is fulfilled in the home’s entry with windows framing Napa Valley below. Deeper within, two living spaces form an ideal venue for entertaining. Every corner is as breathtaking as the scenery. With 41-plus acres mixed between woodland and immaculate landscaping, the grounds are as enchanting as the interiors.

The main residence at Karinya boasts three bedrooms, two offices that can be converted into bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bathroom, along with an attached three-car garage. Across the property you can find a private, two-suite guest apartment. This separate A-frame residence had two bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a private living space, a wrap-around deck, an attached two-car garage, and a bocce court. The property also boasts a 2,000-bottle wine library with separate temperature controlled areas for both red and white wine.

2205 North Nowlin Trail | Jackson, WY

Bid 9–15 September

Bordering the National Elk Refuge just fifteen minutes from downtown Jackson, 2205 North Nowlin Trail will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Jake Kilgorw of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $8.5M and no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price.Unobstructed views of the Teton Mountain Range are in plenty at 2205 North Nowlin Trail, including the iconic peak of Grand Teton itself. With the National Elk Refuge bordering 5.14 acres of paradise, some of the absolute best wildlife viewing in all of Jackson Hole can be found=. The home itself is an ideal mix of rustic and luxury, with warm log siding and a sprawling footprint that suits the pastoral landscape in every direction. This view is framed from the living room, where large windows stretch from hardwood floors to the cathedral ceiling high above. Entertain around the natural stone wood-burning fireplace for a night in, or enjoy a sunset from the entertaining deck. Beyond the indoor-to-out entertaining spaces, this horse-friendly property features easy access to local riding trails plus an incredible roster of native fauna.

Amanpuri Luxury Ocean Villa | Phuket, Thailand

Bid 23–29 September

Discover a world of uninhibited luxury and timeless style at Amanpuri at this four-bedroom luxury ocean villa, to auction next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, in cooperation with listing agent Prakaipeth Meechoosarn of CBRE (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Listed for $18 million with a pre-sale estimate of $12.5 million to $17.5 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder this September.

The ultra-luxe beach resort community with a worldwide reputation for personal service, fine cuisine and carefully curated experiences is home to this luxury villa. Set overlooking the turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea, the property has all the beauty, simplicity, and service of an Aman resort, paired with the comfort and seclusion of a private home. With unobstructed ocean and sunset views from the interior and exterior spaces, this luxurious residence is the perfect slice of paradise. Designed by Ed Tuttle, the extraordinary architect behind several Aman destinations, the interior is thoughtfully furnished with antiques and art that complement the beautiful, high-quality Thailand teak wood ceilings and columns. Unwind in the villa’s beautiful dark, stone, tiled pool, or enjoy meals and entertain company outside in the dining sala. The primary villa offers its own sitting room and features elaborate wood paneling throughout, making it an ultimate retreat. The Villa is also located within a mature coconut plantation, hidden away from the main resort, but within walking distance or a short drive from the resort’s main compound. Immaculately-designed open air outdoor living and dining areas allow for seamless alfresco living in a year-round balmy climate. Every need is met and every dream is realized within the exclusive Amanpuri.

Located on the island of Phuket in Thailand, Amanpuri is the flagship hotel of Aman Resorts and is known for fine cuisine, luxury, and unparalleled service. The resort is located on the west coast of the island on Pansea Beach and has received many awards since it first opened nearly 34 years ago. The villas are located on a private headland with stunning views of the ocean, offering peace and serenity for visitors and residents alike. Take advantage of the luxurious amenities available on the resort, such as the beach club and spas, or take a curated adventure to one of the thirty Buddhist temples on the island to experience authentic Thai history and culture. Whether you prefer relaxing by the pool or spending a day at the golf course, The Amanpuri offers a wide variety of activities for whatever suits your fancy. Enjoy all the privacy of your own villa paired with the convenience and security of one of the world’s most iconic resorts.

2120 Whaley Avenue | Pensacola, FL

Bid 8–15 September

Elevate every-day living to waterfront luxury at 2120 Whaley Avenue, auctioning next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, in cooperation with listing agent Rachael Whibbs of Levin Rinke Realty. Listed for $7.5 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

This premier Pensacola property offers a prime position on Bayou Texar in prestigious East Hill, with its elegant design being every bit as appealing as the panoramic vistas surrounding it. With 230 feet of waterfront, the estate is positioned to maximize panoramic vistas from every vantage point. Direct outdoor access from each of the home’s three levels ensures a waterfront patio is always near. Enjoy effortless indoor-to-outdoor entertaining with amenities from a high-end outdoor kitchen to a stunning infinity-edge pool. The four-hole putting green and private boat dock with a lift cement this property as a resort-like escape. Inside, the main-level gourmet kitchen with its roster of high-end appliances partners perfectly with the guest suites, waiting to welcome friends and family alike. An in-law suite with a second fully fitted kitchen and spacious recreation rooms ensure guests will feel immediately at home.

“By working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, I know we will be able to put on a competitive auction for our client,” stated Whibbs. “From my expertise in the local market, to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ robust database, I am looking forward to finding the perfect buyer who can appreciate the incredible location, views, and endless amenities of this supreme waterfront estate.”

Additional September Global Sale Properties Include:

29641 State Road 70 East | Sarasota, FL

Bid 9-15 September

Listed for $6.995M. No Reserve.

Rustin Luxury Villa & Retreat Center | Tulum, Mexico

Bid 8-15 September

Listed for $5.7M. No Reserve.

Contemporary Chalet | Switzerland

Bid 22-27 September

Listed for $16.8M CHF. Presale Estimate $8.5M - $15M CHF.

0 Highway 1 | Big Sur, CA

Bid 29 September - 5 October

Listed for $11.995M. No Reserve.

43 Graceview Drive | Near New York City, New Jersey

Bid 7–15 September

Listed for $4.99M. No Reserve.

Eagle Crest | Oak Glen, CA

Bid 8–15 September

Listed for $6.25M. No Reserve.

611 Washington Street #2109 | San Francisco, CA

Bid 9–15 September

Listed for $1.75M. No Reserve.

Samujana Villa 22 | Koh Samui, Thailand

Bid 23–29 September

Currently Listed for $4M. Pre-Sale Estimate: $2.5-$3.5M.

1120 Guilford Court | Near Washington, D.C., Virginia

Bid 9–15 September

Listed for $8.7M. No Reserve.



Additional Properties Include:

106 Sisterdale Road | Boerne, TX

Bid 26–31 August

Listed for $4.5M. No Reserve.

Waterfalling Estate | Big Island, HI

Bid 7–9 September

Currently Listed for $9.95M. $5.75M Reserve.

Snow Valley | Manchester, Near Stratton, VT

Bid 8–20 September

Buy now for $3.65M. $2.05M Reserve.

133 Ravine Drive | Coldstream, Canada

Bid 24–31 September

Currently Listed for $6.99M. No reserve.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

The firm is now accepting a very limited number of consignments for their upcoming December Global Sale.

The timeline is:

● December Sale

○ 28 October: Consignment Deadline

○ 14 December: Bidding Closes Live in NYC

“Our annual global sales are always our most highly sought-after dates. This year, with market conditions changing rapidly, combined with inventory of competing properties climbing and pending sales declining, timing is ripe to lock in a sale while prices remain high,” stated Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President Chad Roffers. “And, as our last global sale of the year, we’re excited to close the bidding live in New York City at Sotheby’s, giving sellers and agents the opportunity to be one of the first-ever to sell a property live at the auction house.”

To find out more about how your property or listing could be considered for the sale, call 212.984.3890 or visit GlobalAuctionCollection.com.

