Stem Cell Therapy Market 2022 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis, and Strategic Outlook -2029

Stem Cell Therapy Market is expected to reach the value of USD 398.54 million and grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

NEW YORK, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global stem cell therapy market is expected to reach the value of USD 398.54 million and grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The global Stem Cell Therapy market is segmented based on various major players, various applications, types, and regions.

Key manufacturers covered in this report:

Osiris Therapeutics

(A subsidiary of Smith+Nephew)

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co.

LtdOrthofix Medical Inc.

MEDIPOSTTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

PHARMICELL Co.Ltd.

STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTDANTEROGEN.CO.

LTDHolostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l.

S. Stem Cell

IncBrainStorm Cell Limited

Pluristem Inc.International Stem Cell Corporation

Mesoblast LtdAthersysInc.

BioRestorative TherapiesInc.

among others

Product Type

Bone Marrow Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Placental or Umbilical Stem Cell

Adipose Tissue Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Others

Type

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds and Injuries

Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (AGVHD)

Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

End User

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Therapeutic Companies

Services Companies

Others

Stem Cell Therapy Market Analysis by Regions and Countries:

North America (Panama, Mexico, Barbados, United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, etc.),

South and Central America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador),

Europe (Spain, Belgium, France, Holland, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, San Marino, Ireland, Norway, Luxembourg, etc.),

Asia-Pacific (Qatar, China, India, Hong Kong, Korea, Israel, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Kuwait, Brunei, etc.),

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, South Africa, Angola, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Turkey, Lebanon, etc.)

The rest of the region…

Table of Contents:

Chapter 01: Executive Summary

Chapter 02: scope of the report

Chapter 03: research methodology

Chapter 04: Introduction

Chapter 05: Stem Cell Therapy Market Overview

Chapter 06: Stem Cell Therapy Market Size

Chapter 07: Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 08: Stem Cell Therapy Market Segmentation By Technology

Chapter 09: Stem Cell Therapy Market Segmentation by Application

Chapter 10: Customer Landscape

Chapter 11: Stem Cell Therapy Market Segmentation by End User

Chapter 12: regional landscape

Chapter 13: decision framework

Chapter 14: Drivers and Challenges

Chapter 15: Stem Cell Therapy Market Trends

Chapter 16: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 17: company profiles

Chapter 18: Appendix

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global stem cell therapy market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by regions, product type, type, application, end user, and distribution channel, as referenced above.

Some of the countries covered in the global stem cell therapy market report are the U.S., Canada, Italy, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, U.K., Spain, Hungary, Poland, South Korea, Japan, India, and Israel. The U.S. in the North America region is expected to dominate the market due to a rise in chronic diseases, ongoing clinical trials, and the advancement of therapeutic companies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, and the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.