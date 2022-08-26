Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 29

State Routes
Local Road Names
Municipalities
Activity
RT 217 SR 217
Blairsville Borough
Mill & Fill Patching
RT 286 SR 286
Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps.
Side Dozing
RT 580 SR 580
Green Twp.
Manual Patch
RT 1020 Able Rd
Green/Grant Twps.
Flushing Pipe
RT 1022 Sebring Rd
Green/Grant/Montgomery Twps.
Flushing Pipe
RT 1033 Logan Rd
Banks/Montgomery Twps.
Flushing Pipe
RT 1038 East Creek Rd
East Mahoning/Canoe Twps.
Manual Patch
RT 1038 East Creek Rd
East Mahoning/ Grant Twps.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1041 Richmond Rd
Grant/Canoe Twps.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1043 Leasure Rd
North Mahoning/Canoe Twps.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1045 Locust/ Juneau Rd
Canoe Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1045 Locust Rd
Canoe Twp.
Manual Patch
RT 1054 Buffalo Lodge Rd
Canoe Twp.
Manual Patch
RT 2002 SR 2002
Blairsville Borough
Mill & Fill Patching
RT 2008 SR 2008
West Wheatfield Twp.
Bridge Streambed Paving
RT 2008 SR 2008
West/ East Wheatfield Twp.
Edge Patching
RT 3029 SR 3029
Armstrong/Conemaugh Twps.
Sealcoat
RT 3035 SR 3035
Armstrong/Conemaugh Twps.
Sealcoat
RT 4003 College Lodge Rd
White Twp.
Drainage Pipe Replacement
RT 4004 Health Camp Rd
Armstrong Twp.
Drainage Pipe Replacement
County Wide
3 Digit State Routes Various
SR 217, SR 240, SR 286, SR 954 County Wide
County Wide Permanent Signs
Mowing
