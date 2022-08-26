Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 29

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs
County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints
SR 4012 Ogden Road Elk Twp. Mill and Fill Patching
SR 3007 Canoe Ripple Licking Twp. Mill and Fill Patching
SR 3016 Canoe Ripple Licking Twp. Mill and Fill Patching
SR 208 Sr 0208 SH Beaver Twp. Patch Sealing
SR 338 SR 0338 SH Beaver Twp. Patch Sealing
Sr 4008 Huefner Spring Road Knox Twp. General drainage
SR 4012 Ogden Rd Elk Twp. General Drainage
SR 1015 Forest Rd Farmington Twp. Bridge Work
SR 2007 Huckleberry Ridge Road Piney Twp. Install Inlet Boxes
I 80 Keystone Shortway Road Monroe/Beaver Twp. WB 49 mm to 63 mm Crack Seal

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.


