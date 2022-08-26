Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 29
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|SR 4012
|Ogden Road
|Elk Twp.
|Mill and Fill Patching
|SR 3007
|Canoe Ripple
|Licking Twp.
|Mill and Fill Patching
|SR 3016
|Canoe Ripple
|Licking Twp.
|Mill and Fill Patching
|SR 208
|Sr 0208 SH
|Beaver Twp.
|Patch Sealing
|SR 338
|SR 0338 SH
|Beaver Twp.
|Patch Sealing
|Sr 4008
|Huefner Spring Road
|Knox Twp.
|General drainage
|SR 4012
|Ogden Rd
|Elk Twp.
|General Drainage
|SR 1015
|Forest Rd
|Farmington Twp.
|Bridge Work
|SR 2007
|Huckleberry Ridge Road
|Piney Twp.
|Install Inlet Boxes
|I 80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|Monroe/Beaver Twp. WB 49 mm to 63 mm
|Crack Seal
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.