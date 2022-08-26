Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,582 in the last 365 days.

Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 29

08/26/2022

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 310 Panic Area McCalmont Small Shoulder Closure
SR 36 Sigel Brookville Bridge Maintenance
SR 3002 Freece Hill Rd Porter Pipe Replacement
SR 3005 Pansy Ringgold Rd Ringgold/ Beaver Pipe Replacement
SR 1009 Stenson Hill Rd Winslow Pipe Replacement
SR 2007 Prescottville Area Winslow Drainage Cleaning
SR 3012 Woodland Ave. Ext. Young Drainage Cleaning
SR 436 Various Various Drainage Cleaning
Various Richardville, Egypt, Moore Bridge Road  Various Shoulder Cutting
Various Various Various  General Maintenance
Various I-80 Various      Mowing
Various   Ringgold, Langville, Ohl, Baxter 
  Various
  Patching

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.


You just read:

Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.