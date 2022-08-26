Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 29

08/26/2022 State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 310 Panic Area McCalmont Small Shoulder Closure SR 36 Sigel Brookville Bridge Maintenance SR 3002 Freece Hill Rd Porter Pipe Replacement SR 3005 Pansy Ringgold Rd Ringgold/ Beaver Pipe Replacement SR 1009 Stenson Hill Rd Winslow Pipe Replacement SR 2007 Prescottville Area Winslow Drainage Cleaning SR 3012 Woodland Ave. Ext. Young Drainage Cleaning SR 436 Various Various Drainage Cleaning Various Richardville, Egypt, Moore Bridge Road Various Shoulder Cutting Various Various Various General Maintenance Various I-80 Various Mowing Various Ringgold, Langville, Ohl, Baxter

Various

Patching

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.



