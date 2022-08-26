Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 29
08/26/2022
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 310
|Panic Area
|McCalmont
|Small Shoulder Closure
|SR 36
|Sigel
|Brookville
|Bridge Maintenance
|SR 3002
|Freece Hill Rd
|Porter
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 3005
|Pansy Ringgold Rd
|Ringgold/ Beaver
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 1009
|Stenson Hill Rd
|Winslow
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 2007
|Prescottville Area
|Winslow
|Drainage Cleaning
|SR 3012
|Woodland Ave. Ext.
|Young
|Drainage Cleaning
|SR 436
|Various
|Various
|Drainage Cleaning
|Various
|Richardville, Egypt, Moore Bridge Road
|Various
|Shoulder Cutting
|Various
|Various
|Various
|General Maintenance
|Various
|I-80
|Various
|Mowing
|Various
| Ringgold, Langville, Ohl, Baxter
| Various
| Patching
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.