Route 10 (Compass Road/Octorara Trail), Airport Road Restricted for Base Repair in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures with flagging are scheduled on Route 10 (Compass Road/Octorara Trail) and Airport Road in Chester County for base repair, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, August 29, from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Airport Road between Highland Boulevard and Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Valley Township; and

Tuesday, August 30, through Thursday, September 1, from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Route 10 (Compass Road/Octorara Trail) between Beaver Dam Road and U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Honey Brook, West Caln, West Sadsbury, and Sadsbury townships.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

