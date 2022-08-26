New Falls Road Lane Closure Begins Next Week for Pedestrian Safety Project in Middletown, Bristol Townships

King of Prussia, PA – A weekday lane closure is scheduled on New Falls Road between Route 413 (Veterans Highway) and Bristol Oxford Valley Road in Middletown and Bristol townships, Bucks County, on Monday, August 29, through Friday, September 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for roadway construction under a project to improve pedestrian safety on a nearly one-mile-long section of New Falls Road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will construct sidewalks alongside a section of New Falls Road. In addition, the safety improvement plan includes the installation of crosswalk pavement markings to delineate pedestrian routes along the corridor; installation of pedestrian signal equipment in conjunction with the addition of ADA curb ramps to further improve pedestrian safety; and the addition of protected left-turn traffic signals to improve motorist safety.





Marino Corporation of Skippack, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $1.4 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the project is expected to finish in spring 2024.





