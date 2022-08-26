Submit Release
I-95 South Lane Closure for Barrier Repair in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A left lane closure is scheduled on southbound Interstate 95 between the Interstate 676 and the Columbus Boulevard interchanges in Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 31, through Friday, September 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for barrier repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

