United States Artificial Intelligence for Unmanned Systems Market Report 2022: Technology Trends, Common and Emerging Applications, Recent Department of Defense Contracts, and Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Artificial Intelligence for Unmanned Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of AI for unmanned systems in the United States. It covers technology and market trends, common and emerging applications, recent Department of Defense (DoD) contracts, and growth opportunities for commercial and military applications. AI is gaining importance in the unmanned systems industry, and unmanned vehicles increasingly use AI for flight, data analysis, and autonomous decision-making.

This report covers unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), waterborne unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). AI applications for unmanned systems include smart agriculture, infrastructure inspection, autonomous transportation, emergency response and hazard detection, and the military.

The analysis considers US industry participants, including companies and organizations, that operate AI-related activities for unmanned systems, such as autonomous unmanned system manufacturers and service and software/technology providers.

Software and hardware innovations, technological competition between the US Army and potential adversaries, and the need to operate unmanned systems after communication with the operator has been disrupted are the top market drivers. The main challenges this market faces relate to regulatory and ethical constraints regarding the use of AI.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on US Artificial Intelligence for Unmanned Systems Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose and Overview
  • Trends and Challenges
  • AI Definitions
  • AI Functions for Unmanned Systems
  • Market Segmentation
  • Application Areas
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Representative Industry Participants
  • AI for Unmanned Systems
  • Representative US DoD Contracts
  • Representative US DoD Programs

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: AI for Autonomous UUVs
  • Growth Opportunity 2: UAVs for Autonomous Inspection
  • Growth Opportunity 3: AI for Drone Swarm Applications

