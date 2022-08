Canada Jetlines Confirms First Scheduled Flight from Toronto to Calgary in September 2022

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. CJET ("Canada Jetlines") the new, all-Canadian, leisure airline will begin operations out of its travel hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), with its first scheduled route into YYC Calgary International Airport next month.

Set for its debut on September 22, 2022, Canada Jetlines will begin operations with biweekly flights operating Thursdays and Sundays out of Toronto (YYZ) to Calgary (YYC) from 07:55am – 10:10am EST and returns from Calgary (YYC) to Toronto (YYZ) 11:40am – 17:20 EST. Frequency will increase to three flights per week, Thursdays through Sundays, starting October 13. This route will be the first operated by Canada Jetlines with more routes to exciting destinations to be announced soon.

"Canada Jetlines is proud to launch our initial flights between Toronto to Calgary – two vibrant Canadian cities with numerous tourist destinations including Niagara Falls, Lakes of Ontario, and the CN Tower in the East, and Banff, Kananaskis, Canmore, Lake Louise, Jasper, and the Rocky Mountains in the West," shared Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. "The two cities represent cultural diversity, economic trade, and significant investment opportunities. We are encouraged to continue expanding our reach, with the goal of serving as Toronto's preferred airline."

"The launch of Canada Jetlines is yet another milestone marking recovery in the travel and tourism sector," said Bob Sartor, President and CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority. "YYC is eager to welcome Canada Jetlines' guests by showcasing the effortless and memorable experiences that reflect our region and Calgary's legendary hospitality."

Visit Jetlines.com to view the flight schedule and to learn more. Travellers can book reservations and vacation packages with preferred travel agents who can earn up to 10% commission on all base fares when contracted directly with the airline. Follow Canada Jetlines on all social media platforms and follow #CanadaJetlines for the latest news.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a leisure focused air carrier, which will utilize a growing fleet of Airbus 320 aircraft to provide Canadians with value vacation choices and convenient travel options. Canada Jetlines will provide exciting vacation packages to iconic Canadian destinations and beyond via strong partnerships with airports, CVB's, tourism entities, hotels, hospitality brands, and attractions. With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint. To learn more, please visit www.jetlines.com and follow on all social media platforms for news and updates.

Connect With Us!

Instagram: @ca_jetlines

Twitter: @ca_jetlines

Facebook: @CAJetlines

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jetlines

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's intention to operate as a leisure airline, the intention to offer the lowest possible price, the number of aircraft it intends to operate, the destinations of its intended flights, expected scheduling and inaugural flight timelines, additional travel options, and business of Jetlines.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to commence airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of Jetlines' business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals the timely commencement of operations by Jetlines and the success of such operations; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where Jetlines will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to Jetlines' business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the failure of the Company to conclude definitive agreements to acquire aircraft, supply chain disruptions causing delays in expected timelines, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement Jetlines' operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits from regulatory agencies, and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005091/en/