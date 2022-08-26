Industrial Dryer Market Latest Advancements and Growth Analysis 2027 | Metso Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, ANDRITZ AG

Industrial Dryer Market

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research study titled "Industrial Dryer Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook. This research offers strategic recommendations based on industry experts' consultations on market development, consumer demand, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, gross margins, and regional growth. It focuses on regional developments as well as market growth, pricing, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, and gross margins. The competitive landscape analysis of the top leading competitors is included in this study, together with information on their company profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities during the upcoming years.

The global Industrial Dryer Market was accounted for US$ 2,929.7 Mn in terms of value and 2,648 units in terms of volume in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.5% for the period 2020-2027.

Market Overview:

An Industrial Dryer is a machine that processes large quantities of bulk materials. These machines are designed to reduce the moisture content of a wide range of materials, including metals and plastics. Some are designed for a specific type of material, while others are general-purpose. Whether you need to process a bulk material, industrial dryers are the answer. There are many different types of industrial dryers, each designed to handle a specific material type. An Industrial Dryer is not like a typical household dryer. It is large and bulky, making it ideal for manufacturing in industrial settings.

Industrial Dryer Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Industrial Dryer Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Metso Corporation, Anivi Ingenieria SA, ThyssenKrupp AG, YAMATO SANKO MFG. CO. LTD., ANDRITZ AG, Wuxi Modern Spray Drying Equipment Co., Ltd, Buhler AG, Ventilex Inc., GEA Group, Comspain XXI S.A., Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc., FEECO International, Inc., HEINKEL Drying and Separation Group, Mitchell Dryers Ltd., Spooner Industries Ltd, Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., and Changzhou Yibu Drying Equipment Co., Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Industrial Dryer Market, By Product type:

• Fluidized Bed Dryer

◦ Batch

◦ Continuous

• Rotary Dryer

• Spray Dryer

• Flash Dryer

• Vacuum Dryer

• Other

Global Industrial Dryer Market, By Operating Principal:

• Direct Drying

• Indirect Drying

Global Industrial Dryer Market, By End-Use Industry:

• Food

• Fertilizer

• Chemical

• Construction Material

• Paper & Pulp

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Market Dynamics:

Growing demand from the chemicals and pharmaceutical industries is expected to boost the global industrial dryer market growth over the forecast period. Pharmaceuticals and chemicals sectors have expanded massively over the years in both developed and emerging economies, rendering a high demand for industrial dryers for different applications. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian pharmaceutical market is expected to reach around US$ 120 billion by 2030, increasing from US$ 42 billion in 2021. According to the same source, the Indian chemicals industry is expected to reach US$ 304 billion by 2025, increasing from US$ 178 billion in 2019.

However, the low availability of skilled personnel to operate industrial dryers is expected to restrain growth of the global industrial dryer market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has massively impacted growth of the global industrial dryer market. Following the pandemic, many countries decided to implement nationwide lockdown policies, in order to curb the spread of the virus. Manufacturing companies had to shut down their operations, in order to comply with regulations, which further impacted growth of the said market. However, the rollout of vaccines and many countries undertaking mass vaccination programs is expected to aid in regaining the lost traction of the market in the near future.

Key Takeaways:

• The global industrial dryer market is expanding rapidly, registering a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. This is owing to the robust growth of the food and beverage industry worldwide.

• Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global industrial dryer market during the forecast period. This is owing to growing demand for industrial dryers across cement, materials, and chemicals industries.

• North America is expected to register robust growth, owing to high growth of the pharmaceuticals and chemicals sector in the region.

