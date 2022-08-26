Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2,222.4 Mn by 2027 | Acome, Broadcom, Bosch

Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market

The global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) market is estimated to account for US$ 2,222.4 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Market Overview:

In-vehicle networking improves the system reliability by reducing the number of wires dedicated for each function. It helps to improve the overall vehicle performance by eliminating redundant sensors and connections. The technology can be integrated into a wide range of vehicles and has a range of benefits. Currently, the market is segmented by connectivity standards, vehicle type, and price. In-vehicle networking has the potential to be a multi-billion-dollar industry. In-vehicle networking is a common feature of advanced vehicles and is likely to become the standard in automotive networks in the near future.

Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Acome, Aricent Inc, Agilent Technologies, AISIN AW Co Ltd, Analog Devices, Broadcom, Bosch, Daimler AG, Freescale, Harman, NXP, Renault SA, Renesas, Visteon, Wurth Elektronik, Yazaki Corporation, and others

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market, By Vehicle Type:

‣ Passenger Car

‣ LCV

‣ HCV

‣ AGV

Global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market, By Connectivity Standards:

‣ CAN

‣ LIN

‣ FlexRay

‣ RF

‣ Ethernet

‣ MOST

Global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market, By Application:

‣ Powertrain

‣ Safety

‣ Body Electronics

‣ Chassis

‣ Infotainment

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Market Dynamics:

Increase in smartphone and internet penetration is expected to fuel growth of the global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market during the forecast period. In-vehicle networking requires internet connectivity to get advantages of the services. The system uses high-speed internet to make point to point connections, and it is obtained from smart phones with internet access, which are widely being used globally. For instance, according to the stats of Census Bureau, U.S., around 76.5% individual in all age groups had smartphones with internet accesses in 2016 in the U.S.

However, intense pricing pressure from low-end cars and developing market is expected to hinder growth of the global next generation in-vehicle networking (IVN) market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global next generation in-vehicle networking (IVN) market witnessed significant negative due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the outbreak, many countries decided to adopt stringent nationwide lockdown policies, rendering a temporary shutdown of businesses, shopping malls, schools, colleges, corporate offices, manufacturing factories, and theaters. Only essential services were allowed to remain open. Such strict restrictions reduced the tourist’s number, which affected the tourism industry negatively hindering the market growth. However, relaxation in the COVID-19 restrictions and decreasing cases is expected to support growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

• The global next generation in-vehicle networking (IVN) market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, owing to increasing production of vehicles across the globe. For instance, in July 2021, Renault announced to launch 10 new electric vehicle by 2025.

• Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global next generation in-vehicle networking (IVN) market during the forecast period due to technologically developed automotive sectors.

