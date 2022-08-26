Occupational Medicines Market to Reach $5,794 Million with CAGR of 5.5% - Current Trends and Future Estimations

The growth of the global occupational medicine market is propelled by upsurge in geriatric population and rise in awareness associated with occupational health.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, titled, "Occupational Medicines Market by Application and Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025", the market was valued at $3,753 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,794 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025. Europe is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

♦ Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 200+ Pages):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4728

Occupational medicine is a branch of medicine concerned with treatment of work-related diseases; for instance, exposure to second-hand smoke and cancer-causing chemicals in the petroleum & mining industry workers is the cause of diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), skin infections, muscle pains, chemical poisoning, cancer, and others.

The global occupational medicine market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period, owing to various factors, such as rise in awareness related to occupational health, rapid growth in geriatric workforce, and favorable regulatory environment towards occupational medicine. However, increasing adoption of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in industries and emerging small businesses along with change in industry structure are the key factors that are expected to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, emerging markets, such as China and India, are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

North America occupied almost one-fourth share of the global occupational medicine market.

The construction segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to occupy almost two-fifths market share of the global occupational medicine market by 2025.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA.

♦ For Purchase Enquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4728

Europe was the major revenue contributor to the global occupational drugs market in 2017, owing to the European regulatory framework for occupational drugs and occupational health, which strongly insists on monitoring the health and safety of workers in the workplace. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rising disposable income, rise in R&D and innovation activities, and growing awareness of occupational health.

The report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players such as Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé S.A. (Galderma S.A.), Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc. and Sanofi. Other players in the value chain (not covered in the report) include Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Occupational medicines are extensively employed for the treatment of various diseases, such as cancer, skin conditions, respiratory disorders, and others, which are acquired owing to the work conditions of an individual. The growth of the global occupational medicine market is propelled by upsurge in geriatric population and rise in awareness associated with occupational health. Furthermore, a favorable regulatory scenario with respect to occupational medicines is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

♦ Buy Now:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2dc75d0b10e1e96b83cceb9e8fd343bc

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Market dynamics

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.