Entrepreneurs Aim To Break Stigma Of CBD Supplements With One-Stop Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Oregon, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two innovative businessmen are launching what they aim to be the internet’s one-stop marketplace for cannabidiol (CBD) supplements, striving to end the stigma of gummies, oils, and more with a welcoming site that touts many award-winning products.

Alexander Zebnitski and Toby Yankee are the brains behind CBD Supplements, a new website that provides a different way of buying and selling items infused with CBD, which is derived from a class of the plant cannabis known as hemp. While THC derived from cannabis plants, also known as marijuana, gets people high, CBD doesn’t have that intoxicating effect.

Instead, products containing CBD have been shown in test after test to help with a wide range of health issues, ranging from insomnia to chronic pain and almost countless other situations. Customers can use CBD Supplements’ filters to find a product that exactly fits their needs.

CBD Supplements offers one of the first e-commerce marketplaces dedicated solely to CBD and hemp, and it enables sellers of all sizes by giving them the ability to grow through the platform. The company not only makes it easier for CBD vendors to reach customers but also handles shipping label generation, taxes, marketing, order status updates, and more.

They differ from other online retailers by giving participating sellers access to a user interface where they can control every aspect of their online store.

“The process is very simple. Sellers create an account, configure their store, add products, and then ship the products out. The rest is on us” says Zebnitski.

The founders are determined to advocate for CBD product makers large and small, inspired by living in Oregon, a state that has long favored legislation to expand the hemp and CBD market.

CBD Supplements offers oils, gummies, and more from a wide range of producers of all sizes, including top brands that routinely make “best of” lists including New Phase Blends which produces a popular CBD plus melatonin product to help with relaxation, and Medterra – whose CBD “Keep Calm” edible was recently named by the Miami Herald as one of the eight best CBD-infused supplements for sale to help with reducing stress.

Despite CBD’s known benefits, Zebnitski notes that the industry has faced numerous setbacks, including an ongoing stigma from the general public who immediately draw links to THC. It doesn’t help that some lawmakers in Congress continue to blur the lines between the two substances, which has the effect of exacerbating CBD’s unwarranted bad reputation.

That’s the scenario leading Zebnitski and his business partner Yankee to launch CBD Supplements, which they hope will assist in spreading the word on CBD’s ability to help people.

And they hope to foster a more positive perception of CBD-infused products as a result, relying on the skill of Marketing Director Audrey Amendolara to spread this message.

“We have seen that CBD is still seen as taboo by the majority, many associate CBD with Marijuana and think these two are the same when that is far from the case. There is still a stigma in this market and that is what we are hoping to eliminate,” says Amendolara.

Zebnitski compares the quest behind CBD Supplements in transforming the industry as similar to the effect that Planet Fitness had on disrupting the fitness industry. “Before Planet Fitness became so popular, there were some negative associations about the gym, it was seen as an intimidating and unwelcoming place for many people,” he says. “Planet Fitness took a market that applied to the 10 percent who liked that image and opened it up to the other 90 percent.”

The strategy paid off many times over for Planet Fitness, which continues to expand across the world as people respond favorably to its trademark of being a “judgment-free zone,” and it’s an approach that CBD Supplements is emulating to end the stigma on CBD products “More people than ever are working out now because the stigma has dissipated,” Zebnitski says.

“The three most important things CBD companies can do is to focus on growing the industry, reduce the stigma, and create unique products that can apply to all,” he adds. “We have an ambitious plan towards growing the CBD industry. There is a lot of potential.”

And the team behind CBD Supplements helps to pitch the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the benefits of non-THC products, citing their benefits to human health.

The FDA on its website notes that it has approved only one CBD product, “a prescription drug product to treat seizures associated with Lennox Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex in people one year of age and older.”

And the agency says, “It is currently illegal to market CBD by adding it to a food or labeling it as a dietary supplement. The FDA has seen only limited data about CBD safety and these data point to real risks that need to be considered before taking CBD for any reason. Some CBD products are being marketed with unproven medical claims and are of unknown quality.”



