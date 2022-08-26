Nanopore Sequencing Market Growth, Share, Key Players, Competitive Landscapes and Future Analysis by 2028

Nanopore Sequencing Market New Opportunities, Segmentation Details with Financial Facts by 2028

Leading Key Players Operating in the Nanopore Sequencing Market Includes:

QIAGEN

Eurofins Scientific

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

BGI, Danaher

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

The nanopore sequencing market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 12.65% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, and is estimated to reach the value of USD 1320.76 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on nanopore sequencing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rapid advancements in the healthcare sector globally is escalating the growth of nanopore sequencing market.

Nanopore sequencing refers to a unique, and scalable technology that allows real-time and direct analysis of long DNA or RNA fragments. The technology works by monitoring changes to an electrical current as nucleic acids are passed through a protein nanopore. The resulting signal is generally decoded for offering specific DNA or RNA sequence.

The rise in prevalence of genetic disorders across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of nanopore sequencing market. The increase in demand for long read sequencing technologies for DNA and RNA sequencing, and adoption of nanopore sequencing owning to the benefits such as affordability, simultaneous detection of sequences, high accuracy, and base modifications, among others accelerate the market growth. The rise in use of consumables in wide array of procedures such as DNA sequencing and RNA sequencing, and usage of consumables in formerly unmapped applications such as sequencing of novel viruses further influence the market. Additionally, expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increase in the population, improved healthcare infrastructure and rise in concern for genetic diseases amongst individuals positively affects the nanopore sequencing market. Furthermore, use of advanced genetic treatments extend profitable opportunity to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Global Nanopore Sequencing Market Scope and Market Size

The nanopore sequencing market is segmented on the basis of product, nucleotide sequenced, type, type of nanopore, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the nanopore sequencing market is segmented into consumablesand instruments.

On the basis of nucleotide sequenced, the nanopore sequencing market is segmented into DNA and RNA.

On the basis of type, the nanopore sequencing market is segmented into direct current sequencing, synthetic DNA and horizontal tunneling current sequencing, optical reading techniques sequencing, and exonuclease sequencing.

On the basis of type of nanopore, the nanopore sequencing market is segmented into solid state, biological and hybrid.

On the basis of application, the nanopore sequencing market is segmented into human genomics, clinical research, plant research, microbiology, and animal research.

On the basis of end-user, the nanopore sequencing market is segmented into biotechnology companies, clinical laboratories, and academic & research institutes.

Key points covered in the report:-

The pivotal aspect considered in the global Nanopore Sequencing market report consists of the major competitors functioning in the global market.

The report includes profiles of companies with prominent positions in the global market.

The sales, corporate strategies and technical capabilities of key manufacturers are also mentioned in the report.

The driving factors for the growth of the global Nanopore Sequencing market are thoroughly explained along with in-depth descriptions of the industry end users.

The report also elucidates important application segments of the global market to readers/users.

This report performs a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report recalls the sentiments and perspectives of industry-prepared and trained experts. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Nanopore Sequencing Market.

The Global Nanopore Sequencing Market report provides valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Table of Contents: Global Nanopore Sequencing Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Nanopore Sequencing in Healthcare Industry

7 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, by Product Type

8 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, by Modality

9 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, by Type

10 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, by Mode

11 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, by End User

12 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, by Geography

13 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

