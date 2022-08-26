Herpes Market to Reach USD 1,627.74 million with Detailed Insights & Competitive Landscape by 2028

Herpes Market Share, Size, Demand & SWOT Analysis by 2028

Leading Key Players Operating in the Herpes Market Includes:

Abbott

Apotex, Inc

Avet Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Bausch Health Companies, Inc

Cipla, Inc.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

EPI Health

Fresenius Kabi AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc., USA

Maruho Co.,Ltd

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

Global herpes market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,627.74 million by 2028 from USD 1020.91 million in 2020. Rising prevalence of herpes infections and increasing geriatric population are major drivers, which are expected to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

A growing number of people are affected with by the herpes simplex virus, which demands highly effective and advanced anti-herpetic treatment to minimize the risk during the treatment. The healthcare systems need highly advanced drugs for numerous different types of herpes during the treatment of patients. Therefore, major market players are highly focusing on product launches and product approvals. Additionally, governments and regulatory bodies are supporting market players by virtue of product approvals.

Global Herpes Market Scope and Market Size

The global herpes market is segmented on the basis of virus type, product, drug type, age, route of administration, distribution channel, and end users. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of virus type, the global herpes market is segmented into herpes simplex and herpes zoster. In 2021, herpes simplex segment is expected to dominate the market due to rise in prevalence of herpes infections due to unprotected sex with an infected partner.

On the basis of product, the global herpes market is segmented into acyclovir, docosanol, valacyclovir, famciclovir, and others. In 2021, acyclovir segment is expected to dominate the market as it effectively lessens the infection symptoms and increases healthcare expenditure due to growing healthcare awareness among people.

On the basis of drug type, the global herpes market is segmented into prescription drug and over-the counter drug. In 2021, prescription drug segment is expected to dominate the market owing to rise in prevalence of viral diseases, such as HPV, HIV/AIDS and measles.

On the basis of age, the global herpes market is segmented into adult and pediatrics. In 2021, adult segment is expected to dominate the market owing to growing geriatric population due to the increasing life expectancy of people.

For instance,

In November 2019, Mylan N.V. announced collaboration with Upjohn, a division of Pfizer, the new company formed would be named Viatris. The merger of both the companies to develop a combined firm has expanded their product portfolio, leading to increased demand for their products in the market.

In September 2018, Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced immediate availability of Acyclovir 200 mg Capsules. This launch enhanced Avet’s broad portfolio of generic oral solid products. This new drug launched by the company has increased its demand in the market, leading to increased revenue in the future.

Herpes Market, By Region:

Global Herpes market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Herpes market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Herpes market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

Our Reports Will Help Clients Solve the Following Issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and Insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

