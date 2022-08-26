Fiber Laser Market - North America anticipated to Remain at the Top of the Global Market | Here’s Why

Fiber Laser Market Report

The high-power application is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is likely to be lucrative during through 2025.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in fibers, high beam quality & lower cost of ownership, and eco-friendly technology are the factors propelling the growth of the fiber laser market. The ultrafast fiber laser segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and would dominate the market from 2018 to 2025. The high-power application is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is likely to be lucrative during through 2025.

According to the report, the global fiber laser market garnered $1,782 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,403 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025.

The global fiber laser market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The fiber laser market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities. At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The fiber laser market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the fiber laser market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the fiber laser market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The ultrafast fiber laser segment accounted for 63% of the market share in 2017 and would dominate the market through 2025. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into high-power, marking, fine processing, and micro processing. High power application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2018 to 2025. Geographically, the market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market in Asia-Pacific held 42.8% of the market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance through the study period.

Some ruling enterprises in the global fiber laser market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global fiber laser industry include Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fiber laser market, covering aspects such as current market size and share, market classification, market drivers, restraints and opportunities, and competitive landscape. The information in the report is a result of an extensive primary and secondary research.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the fiber laser market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the fiber laser market

• Post-sales support and free customization

