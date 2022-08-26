Edge Analytics Market to reach $47.4 billion by 2030, Huge Opportunity For Investors

Edge Analytics Market

Advent of IoT and proliferation of massive amount of data through connected devices, predictive and real-time intelligence on network devices boosting market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for automation and high penetration of internet & cloud have boosted the growth of the global edge analytics market. However, dearth of skilled workforce to install and operate edge-based solution hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increased efficiency of network nodes would open new opportunities in the future.

The global edge analytics industry was pegged at $5.2 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $47.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2021 to 2030.

By type, the predictive analytics segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 26.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to growing demand for precautionary tools. However, the descriptive analytics segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global edge analytics market, due to growing analytics trends.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global edge analytics market. This is due to rise in need for easily deployable edge solutions. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing demand for edge analytics services.

By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global edge analytics industry, due to high concentration of specialized edge solution vendors in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR of 27.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to ongoing digital transformation of the region.

The key players that operate in the edge analytics market are Cisco system Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix, Inc., Greenwave Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Iguazio Ltd., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market, due to sharp decline in investment in edge solutions and fall in business confidence.

• However, a few major companies switched to adopting edge AI solution to offer complete automation of work for processes and monitor workflow remotely.

