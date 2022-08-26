Holter ECG Monitoring Market - Record Break Revenue $696.67 Million By 2030 | Medtronic PLC, Schiller AG, OSI Systems

The Holter ECG monitoring market size was valued at $320.81 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $696.67 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Holter ECG Monitoring Market by Component, Lead Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global Holter ECG monitoring market size was valued at $320.81 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $696.67 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.Download Free Sample Report:Heart-associated disorders is the leading cause of death globally. According to the data of World Health Organization (WHO), the estimated number of 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Thus, combating the problem of increase in incidence of heart diseases has become the focus of the medical community over the years, which demands for continuous monitoring of heart rhythm, thus, attracting several manufacturers to introduce advanced Holter ECG monitors in the market.Comprehensive analyzes of the fastest-growing Holter ECG Monitoring Market provide insights that help stakeholders identify opportunities and challenges. The markets of 2021 could be another significant year for Holter ECG Monitoring. This report provides insight into the company’s activities and financial condition (a company profile is required if you wish to raise capital or attract investors), recent developments (mergers and acquisitions), and recent SWOT analyses. This report focuses on the Holter ECG Monitoring market over the 20230 assessment period.The Holter ECG Monitoring report contains data based on rigorous primary and secondary studies using best research practices. The report contains complete information to enable you to analyze each segment of the Holter EKG Monitoring market. This report has been prepared keeping in mind various aspects of market research and analysis. This includes estimates of market size, market dynamics, and company and market best practices. Enter marketing strategy, positioning, segmentation, competitive landscape and economic forecasts.Do Purchase Enquiry at:The engineering process of Holter ECG Monitoring market uses top-down and bottom-up approach and various data triangulation techniques to evaluate and verify the overall market size. and other dependent sub-markets mentioned in this research report. The major players in the market are identified by the second survey and the market ranking is determined by the first and second surveys.Major Key Players:BPL Medical TechnologiesFukuda Denshi Co Ltd.General Electric CompanyHill Rom Holdings, Inc.Koninklijke Philips N.V.Medtronic PLCMindray Medical International LimitedNihon Kohden CorporationOSI Systems, Inc.Schiller AGGeographic Segment Covered in the Report:The Holter ECG Monitoring report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.• North America (USA and Canada)• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)Connect To Analyst For Precise Analysis:About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.