Chipless RFID Market Latest Trend, Revenue Growth, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | Spectra Systems, Molex, Xerox Co.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has added a new research study titled "Chipless RFID Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook. This research offers strategic recommendations based on industry experts’ consultations on market development, consumer demand, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, gross margins, and regional growth. It focuses on regional developments as well as market growth, pricing, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, and gross margins. The competitive landscape analysis of the top leading competitors is included in this study, together with information on their company profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities during the upcoming years.
The global Chipless RFID market is expected to be valued at US$ 5,190.6 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period (2019-2027).
Market Overview:
Chipless RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags are RFID tags that do not require micro-chip in the transponder. Some tags use plastic or conductive polymers instead of silicon-based microchips. Chipless RFID tags tend to work over a wider temperature range and are also less sensitive to RF interference. Chipless tags are widely used in item-level tagging, banking cards, and banking cards, among others. They are also used for anti-counterfeiting, asset tracking, air baggage, smart tickets, animal tracking, and high volume secure documents. In short, Chipless RFID is an evolving wireless technology for automatic identifications, tracking, security and surveillance, logistics, database management, and inventory control. Over the past few years, great efforts have been devoted to the design of RFID tags without chip inside. The demand for RFID tags has recently increased due to the development of the RFID.
Chipless RFID Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:
The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.
Our report focuses on top players in global Chipless RFID Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Zebra Technologies Corporation, Spectra Systems, Molex Inc., Xerox Corporation, Politronica Inkjet Printing S.r.l., Vubiq Networks Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, and TagSense Inc.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Chipless RFID Market, By Component Type:
‣ RFID Tags
‣ RFID Reader
‣ RFID Middleware
Global Chipless RFID Market, By Industry:
‣ Retail & Consumer Goods
‣ Logistics & Manufacturing
‣ Healthcare
‣ Government
‣ Aerospace & Defense
‣ Others
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:
» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico
» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others
» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.
» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.
» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.
Key Market Drivers:
Increasing adoption of Chipless RFID across various sectors is expected to boost the growth of the Chipless RFID market during the forecast period. Chipless RFID tags can be used across various sectors, such as retail & consumer goods, healthcare, aerospace & defense, logistics & manufacturing, government, and others. For instance, in March 2019, Avery Dennison and Kit Check joined forces to improve patient safety by integrating RFID into cGMP packaging lines. This collaboration will help pharmaceutical companies to build into their medication labels.
Moreover, integration of sensors in Chipless RFID tags, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, and technological advancements are expected to augment the growth of the Chipless RFID market. For instance, in May 2021, Vubiq Networks announced that it has successfully modeled its patented millimeter wave RFID technology incorporating polarization and phase detection. The new technology to utilize Frequency-Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) radar with polarization and phase detection for low-cost, Chipless RFID data tags.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the production of several industries of Chipless RFID market. As the government have already announced complete lockdown and temporary closure of industries, the overall production process is being adversely affected. Chipless RFIDs can be used across various sectors, such as healthcare, government, aerospace and defense, retail and consumer goods, and logistics and manufacturing, among others. But the pandemic has severely impacted these industries, which in turn has decreased the adoption of Chipless RFID. However, now, Chipless RFID Companies are revising their long-term strategies to emerge stronger in the post-COVID pandemic scenario.
Key Takeaways:
• The Chipless RFID market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period owing to the increasing implementation of Chipless RFID tags across the world. The Chipless RFID technology has emerged as a low‐cost alternative for chipped RFID system. For instance, in January 2018, China based organization, Taocafe, launched smart store where people buy RFID labels connected to the item & can check out via WeChat Pay.
• Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the Chipless RFID market, owing to the increasing adoption of Chipless RFID, government initiatives regarding Chipless RFID, technological advancements, and growing shift of toward Chipless RFID in these regions.
For instance, the European Research Council launched ScattererID project that introduced RF communication systems based on Chipless tag while including new functionalities. This project aims to cut down the costs of RFID tags and make it as affordable as barcodes. The project has received funding from the European Research Council under the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program.
𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
▪ Research Objectives
▪ Assumptions
▪ Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
▪ Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
▪ Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
▪ Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Continue...
Mr. Shah
