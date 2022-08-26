Organic Fertilizers Market Riding the Wave of Growth and Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021-2030
Followed by North America, dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global organic fertilizers market.OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the organic fertilizers market is attributed to increase in focus of farmers toward agricultural expansion, increase in productivity and change in attitude toward agriculture as a crucial contributor to the economy. On the other hand, climatic challenges hamper the market. On the contrary, increase in demand for organic fertilizers produces lucrative opportunities.
The global organic fertilizers market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The organic fertilizers market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities. At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.
To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14905
Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, and Mineral), Crop Type (Cereal & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Nutrient Content (Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%, Presence of Organic Substance from 40% to 60%, and Presence of Organic Substance from 20% to 40%): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global organic fertilizers industry was estimated at $8.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $15.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.
COVID-19 impact analysis:
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The organic fertilizers market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the organic fertilizers market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the organic fertilizers market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.
The plant segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global organic fertilizers market. The mineral segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14905
Some ruling enterprises in the global organic fertilizers market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global organic fertilizers industry include Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd., Alpha BioGreen, Baconco Co., Ltd., Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd, Cropagro, PT. Jadi Mas - Fertilizers Factory.
The cereal & grains segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than half of the global organic fertilizers market, as they can be cultivated easily and provide high yield. Simultaneously, the fruits & vegetables segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is because the demand for fruits and vegetables is large and increasing constantly.
Major Inclusions-
• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.
• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.
• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.
• The forecasted market outlook of the organic fertilizers market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.
• The COVID-19 impact on the organic fertilizers market
• Post-sales support and free customization
Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-fertilizers-market/purchase-options
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn