Exceptional Characteristics of Metal Substrates Put Them on Pole Position in Anaerobic Adhesives Market: Fact.MR Study

Rising Industrialization And Urbanization Is Driving The Construction And Automotive Industries, Thereby Increasing The Consumption Of Anaerobic Adhesives. Improved Sustainability Qualities of Anaerobic Adhesives Are Expected To Help Sustain Market Growth over the Coming Years

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global sales of anaerobic adhesives are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032.



The term 'anaerobic' means 'without air.' As a result, anaerobic adhesives require the removal of air for the adhesive to cure. Another condition for anaerobic adhesives to cure is that they must come into touch with metal. They do not cure if there is no metal present. As a result, anaerobic adhesives stay liquid in the presence of metal ions such as iron or copper until they are separated from oxygen.

Anaerobic adhesives are solvent-free adhesives that form in the presence of metal ions and without air. Air isolation, metal contact, and a suitable temperature are all required for anaerobic adhesive formation. They have a greater moisture capacity and a wider temperature range.

They can also withstand rapid temperature cycling, are shelf-stable, and cure quickly. When used in preservation applications, they tend to tightly assemble parts employing the press or shrink fit. Anaerobic adhesives can be utilized on plastic with a higher density. These adhesives induce breaking when used on low-density polymers. Anaerobic adhesives are typically used on metal surfaces.

The building and construction business has seen a boom in demand. With anaerobic adhesives having excellent shear strength and temperature tolerance, they are ideal for use in this industry.

Why is the U.S.Anaerobic Adhesives Market Growing Rapidly?

“Increasing Research & Development Initiatives for Product Development”

The U.S. anaerobic adhesives market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032. Strict fuel rules in the United States are likely to enhance demand for anaerobic adhesives in the automotive industry for the manufacture of lightweight automotive parts during the forecast period.

The ability of anaerobic adhesives to tighten bolts and nuts and avoid gas and liquid leakage in the industrial sector is expected to boost market growth. Increased research and development initiatives, favorable funding policies to promote industrial growth, ample raw material availability, and rising investments by various public and private manufacturers are all driving the anaerobic adhesives market forward during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Anaerobic Adhesives Industry Survey

Anaerobic Adhesives Market by Product Type :



Thread Lockers

Thread Sealants Retaining Compounds Gasket Sealants



Anaerobic Adhesives Market by Substrate :



Metal

Plastic Other Substrates





Anaerobic Adhesives Market by End Use :



Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics Industrial Other End Uses



Anaerobic Adhesives Market by Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Winning Strategy

Leading companies have shifted their preference from traditional methods to high-performance adhesives. Manufacturers are focused on using anaerobic adhesives to build lightweight automotive components due to strict fuel emission standards.

For instance,

Fulltak SE 8116, a new non-water whitening adhesive from H. B. Fuller, delivers excellent film clarity and great non-water whitening capability for a no-label look. It allows customers to keep package and brand integrity even when the weather is wet and humid.



Key players in the Anaerobic Adhesives Market

3M

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Eastman Chemical Company

Permabond LLC.

ThreeBond Holdings Co. Ltd.

Anabond Limited

Cyberbond

Kisling AG

Parson Adhesives

Hylomar Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Anaerobic Adhesives Market Study

Global anaerobic adhesives market to reach valuation of US$ 1 billion by 2032.

Market in North America projected to increase at 6.5% CAGR over forecast period.

Europe accounts for 25.8% share of global market.

Thread lockers expected to rise at 6.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

