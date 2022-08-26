Digestive Enzymes Market to Reach USD 1.64 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in number of fitness centers and gymnasiums, increase in awareness about GI health, and growing focus on preventive disease management drive the growth of the global digestive enzymes market. Based on applications, the prescription medicine segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digestive enzymes market was estimated at $699.40 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.64 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $699.40 Million Market Size in 203 $1.64 Billion CAGR 8.7% No. of Pages in Report 178 Segments Covered Origin, Enzyme Type, Applications, and Region. Drivers Surge in number of fitness centers and gymnasiums Increase in awareness about GI health Growing focus on preventive disease management Opportunities Development of customized digestive enzymes Restraints Lack of knowledge about appropriate dosage amounts and presence of substitutes for digestive enzyme supplements

Impact of Covid-19 on Digestive Enzymes Market Scenario:

Various restrictions imposed on the production and transportation of products impacted the global digestive enzymes market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, with the mass vaccination drives on board, the global situation is gradually getting back on track and the market for digestive enzymes has also started recovering at a quick pace.

The global digestive enzymes market is analyzed across origin, enzyme type, applications, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on origin, the microbial segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The animal and plant segments are also assessed in the report.

Based on enzyme type, the carbohydrase segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The protease segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period. The lipase and other enzyme segments are also analyzed in the report.

Based on applications, the prescription medicine segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The sports nutrition segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period. The infant nutrition segment is also covered in the report.

Based on region, the global digestive enzymes market across North America generated more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global digestive enzymes market report include Abbott Laboratories, Brain Group Co Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Amway Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Country Life, LLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Douglas Laboratories, Garden of Life, Vox Nutrition Johnson & Johnson, Metagenics Inc., Mimi's Rock Corporation, Otsuka Holding Co ltd, Soho Flordis International Health, The Enzymedica Group, and Biotics Research Corporation,.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

