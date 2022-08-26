Smart Transportation Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 243.70 Billion by 2029, Industry Size, Share, Development Trends and Revenue Forecast

Governments are putting more emphasis on creating smart cities. Governments all around the world are regulating the installation of factory-fitted telematics and safety systems in automobiles as a result of rising road safety concerns and rising auto thefts is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart transportation market was valued at USD 104.99 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 243.70 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Smart transportation systems have grown in popularity in the transportation industry, focusing on the design, inspection, and control of intelligent transportation to satisfy the needs of communities. To increase the efficiency of road traffic, these systems combine sensor technology with navigation systems. With the expanding investments in smart city initiatives, widespread use of ITS has already begun in the sector.

Some of the major players operating in the Smart Transportation Market are:

Kapsch Traffic Com (Austria),

Gemalto NV (Netherlands),

Thales Group (France),

Alstom (France),

MSR-Traffic (Germany),

Cubic Corporation (US),

WS ATKINS PLC (UK),

Cisco System, Inc. (US),

Accenture (Ireland),

IBM (US),

LG CNS (South Korea),

Indigo Group (India),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Schneider Electric (France), and Siemens (US).

Recent Development

In January 2020, Siemens and Arm, a worldwide semiconductor IP leader, collaborated to redefine design capabilities for complex electronic systems, accelerating the future of mobility. Through the partnership, automakers and suppliers will be able to develop and validate differentiated safety enabled systems, Integrated Circuits (ICs), and software solutions in the entire vehicle using Arm automotive IP and software within Siemens PAVE360 digital twin environment.

Opportunities

In addition, the growing urban population and increased demographic rates is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the smart transportation market in the coming years.

Smart Transportation Market Drivers:

Technological developments

The IoT architecture, which includes technologies such as data connectivity, cloud, mobility, and sensors, is critical to the effective deployment of smart transportation systems, further accelerating the growth of the smart transportation market.

Rise in government initiatives

Governments are putting more emphasis on creating smart cities. Governments all around the world are regulating the installation of factory-fitted telematics and safety systems in automobiles as a result of rising road safety concerns and rising auto thefts is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Growing adoption of connected vehicles

Real-time traffic navigation allows vehicles to communicate with their surroundings, avoiding traffic jams and collisions will further contribute to the market growth.

Restraints/Challenges Global Smart Transportation Market

On the other hand, the dearth of standardized and uniform technology is further projected to impede the growth of the smart transportation market in the targeted period. However, the complications regarding in integration over legacy systems and networks might further challenge the growth of the smart transportation market in the near future.

Segmentations: Smart Transportation Market

Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Waterways

Application

Mobility as a Service

Route Information and Route Guidance

Public Transport

Transit Hubs

Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Smart Transportation Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The smart transportation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, transportation mode and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Smart Transportation Market Report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the smart transportation market due to the increase in the government investments in transport infrastructure. Furthermore, the growing development is higher in several countries than others which will further boost the growth of the smart transportation market in the region during the forecast period.

