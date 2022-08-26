TUO STRENGTHENS ITS ADVISORY BOARD WITH APPOINTMENT OF VENTURE CAPITALIST DANIEL ROUBENI
NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TUO, a global financial technology company, today announced that its board of directors has named Daniel Roubeni to its advisory board. Roubeni, who has a lifetime of experience in international trade and global venture capital funding, brings a broad set of management, finance, and business development expertise to TUO.
“Daniel brings diverse and practical experience with a variety of public and private companies, and an in-depth expertise in financial regulations and processes” said TUO President Nicholas Bingham. “He is highly respected in his field, and we look forward to working with him in meeting our corporate strategic goals”.
Roubeni holds an MBA in Entrepreneurship and Corporate Venturing from SDA Bocconi of Milan, Italy, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and International Business from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
Commenting on the appointment, TUO CEO, Dilan Patel “We are delighted to have Daniel joining us on our Senior Advisory Board. His addition complements our board of directors' skills and experiences, and we are confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy for deployment, drive profitability and enhance value for all TUO shareholders.”
About TUO
TUO is an easy-to-use online platform that provides a solution to the everyday challenges that SME’s face from concept to exit. New business ventures require several support mechanisms often with paralyzing costs to fully deploy / develop. Financially quantifying and qualifying the business’s potential or success becomes increasingly difficult.
TUO’s fintech heart is surrounded by proprietary alternatives to existing marketing, accounting, CRM, communications, data sharing storage, inter/intra company user management, search tools, direct market platform for selling products and services globally, digital banking, business health advisory w/KPI analysis and valuations – as well as start-up and business incubation services, on a unique, robust Ai autonomous platform that learns and adapts according to the best business practices required to grow your SME.
