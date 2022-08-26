Oleochemicals Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.88% over the forecast period 2021 to 2028|Share and Upcoming Trends

Oleochemicals Market

Oleochemicals refer to the type of chemicals that are derived from oils and natural fats of animals and plants.

The oleochemicals market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.88% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research Report on the oleochemicals market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in demand for the product for various industrial applications is escalating the growth of the oleochemicals market.

Oleochemicals refer to the type of chemicals that are derived from oils and natural fats of animals and plants. These chemicals are generally formed by separating the triglyceride structure of oils and fat into glycerol and fatty acids. Glycerol, fatty alcohols, and fatty acids among others are some of the commonly used oleochemicals. These chemicals are widely utilized in applications such as biofuels, mining, waxes, and electronics among others.

The rise in the consciousness regarding the environment across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the oleochemicals market. The increase in consumption of sustainable, bio-based, and renewable chemicals in various industries such as food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, among others, and the high costs of petrochemical products accelerate the market growth. The consumption of oleochemicals in the form of fatty acids, used for the production of soaps and surfactants, detergents, varnishes, lubricants, and pharmaceuticals, and initiatives aimed at replacing chemically-derived products with bio-based chemicals to minimize the reformulation and re-equipping time and cost further influence the market. Additionally, rapid industrialization, expansion of various end-use industries, and easy availability of feedstock positively affect the oleochemicals market. Furthermore, the preference for bio-based raw materials for polymer manufacturing extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, fluctuations in prices of raw materials and easy availability of raw materials in developing regions are expected to obstruct market growth. High competition from petroleum-based chemicals is projected to challenge the oleochemicals market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Competitive Landscape and Oleochemicals Market Share Analysis

The oleochemicals market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the oleochemicals market.

Top Key Companies Operated in the Global Oleochemicals Market research report are:

Eastman Chemical Company

Procter & Gamble

AZ Chem Holdings LP

Godrej Group

Emery Oleochemicals

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG,

Croda International Plc

Wilmar International Ltd

KRATON CORPORATION

BASF SE

Cargill

This oleochemicals market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the oleochemicals market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Oleochemicals Market Scope and Market Size

The oleochemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, material type, process, and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you attain the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the oleochemicals market is segmented into fatty acid, fatty alcohol, glycerine/glycerol, and others.

On the basis of material type, the oleochemicals market is segmented into tropical oils, soft oils, animal fats, and others.

On the basis of process, the oleochemicals market is segmented into hydrogenation, hydrolysis process, transesterification, and others.

On the basis of application, the oleochemicals market is segmented into pharmaceutical & personal care, food & beverages, soaps & detergents, polymers, and others.

Oleochemicals Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the global oleochemicals market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the oleochemicals market due to the increased demand for sustainable plastics in various end-user industries within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the easy availability of raw materials, and high demand coming from consumers in the region.

