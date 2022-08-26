Automated CPR Devices Market is Anticipated to Grow at CAGR of 11.3% by 2028 | Stryker, ZOLL Medical Corporation

CPR Devices Market

Increasing adoption of automated CPR from emergency services

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “According to the research report published by Coherent Market Insights, The global Automated CPR Devices market size is expected to reach a value of $196.0 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.”

Automated CPR Devices are used application in Emergency Medical Services (EMS), hospitals, ambulances, coronary & intensive care units, cardiac catheterization labs, air medevac units, and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) rescue units. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure that combines chest compressions often with artificial ventilation in an effort to manually preserve intact brain function until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest. It is recommended for patients who are unresponsive with no breathing or abnormal breathing, for example, axonal respirations. CPR involves chest compressions for adults between 5 cm (2.0 in) and 6 cm (2.4 in) deep and at a rate of at least 100 to 120 per minute.

The rescuer may also provide artificial ventilation by either exhaling air into the subject's mouth or nose (mouth-to-mouth resuscitation) or using a device that pushes air into the subject's lungs (mechanical ventilation). Over the past 25 years, a variety of alternatives to conventional manual CPR have been developed in an effort to enhance perfusion during attempted resuscitation from cardiac arrest and to improve survival. Mechanical CPR devices provide an automated way to deliver high-quality CPR. Mechanical chest compression devices deliver high-quality external chest compressions, in place of a human rescuer. A number of devices are currently marketed, but devices can be broadly categorized as load distributing band or piston devices, based on the mechanism that is used to deliver compressions.

The research evaluates upcoming growth prospects and vital statistics on structure and size. Many aspects are covered, such as growth trends, revenue growth, growth rate, and share of the Automated CPR Devices Market Analysis, to showcase their influence on the market’s expansion over the forecast period. The report sheds light on the important events and transformations in terms of dynamics, revenue share, recent developments, and innovations in the market. It delivers expertise and comprehensive studies on market subtleties, including drivers, restrictions, and opportunities that are affecting the industry.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The competitive overview of Automated CPR Devices Market trends is included to provide details on competitors. The report analyzes the leading players operating in the market coupled with their size, share, and demand in accordance with historical and future values. The details added are company overview, company financials, revenue, potential, investment in research and development, new initiatives, presence, production sites and facilities, and production capacities. The latest strategies acquired by the key players and manufacturers, including new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, are highlighted in this section.

Top Key Players:

• ZOLL Medical Corporation *

• Stryker Corporation

• Brunswick Biomedical Technologies

• Michigan Instruments

• SunLife Science Inc.

Exploring the Report Key Drivers & Trends Analysis

The report provides readers with a comprehensive study of all the development opportunities, drivers, challenges, and obstacles of both emerging as well as developed regions. It comprises an examination of key contributors to the market’s expansion. Recent trends with their positive or negative impact on the Automated CPR Devices Market have been encompassed in the report.

The study gives an analysis of the current designs and other basic characteristics. Market size by type is estimated with regard to production value share, price, and production share by product type. Also, the report discusses application overview based on consumption. Future performance of the industry is projected through Porter’s five forces analysis.

Coherent Market Insights has segmented the Automated CPR Devices market report on the basis of nutrient, form, function, application, and region:

Product Type:

Load-Distributing Band (LDB) devices

Piston CPR devices

Active Compression-Decompression (ACD) devices

Impedance threshold device

Extracorporeal techniques and invasive perfusion devices

Phased thoracic-abdominal compression-decompression CPR with a handheld device

Others

Compressor:

Automatic mechanical CPR

Battery Driven

Pneumatic Driven

Mechanically Actuated and Battery Driven

Manual CPR

Regional Analysis:

Geographical analysis examines the industry size and in-depth analysis of key players across the globe with regional and country level size analysis of the Automated CPR Devices Market Growth and its CAGR estimations during the forecast period. It provides information on consumption in each regional market on the basis of country, application, and product type. The production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

The Automated CPR Devices Market, based on different geographic regions, is divided as follows:

➤ North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➤ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➤ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➤ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➤ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Some of The Key Questions Answered In This Report:

➤ What will the market growth rate, acceleration, or growth momentum carry during the forecast period?

➤ What was the size of the progressing market by value?

➤ Who are the key vendors in the Automated CPR Devices Market Research?

➤ What will be the expected size of the emerging market?

➤ Which region is predicted to register the highest share in the market?

➤ What are the new opportunities by which the industry will grow in the upcoming years?

➤ What trends, barriers, and challenges will impact the growth and sizing of the market?

➤ What are their winning strategies to stay ahead in the competition?

