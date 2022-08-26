Natural Fibers Market Exceed valuation of USD 68447 Million with a Potential Growth rate of 5.50% by 2029

Natural Fibers Market

Natural Fibers Market is expected to reach USD 68447 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.50 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the natural fibers market was valued at USD 4460 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 68447 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.50 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

Natural fibers are thin, long and flexible thread-like structures that are obtained from animals, plants, or mineral sources. Fibers are categorised as synthetic and natural based on their origin such as plants and animal or made from chemical compounds. Natural fibers are a renewable source and have many advantages related with them, such as that they impart the composite high specific strength and stiffness, have a desirable fiber aspect ratio, are readily available from natural sources, Some common natural fibers extracted from plants include bamboo, cotton, sisal, and jute.

Some of the major players operating in the natural fibers market are:

Vrijesh Natural Fibre & Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.(India)

Trex Company Inc. (US)

Fiberon (US)

OECO Textiles (US)

Barnhardt Manufacturing Company (US)

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc (US)

BComp Ltd (Switzerland)

The Natural Fibre Company (UK)

UPM (Finland)

TECNARO GMBH (Germany)

Procotex (France)

FlexForm SpA (US)

China National Cotton Group Corp (China)

Grasim Industries Limited (Nagda)

Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co, Ltd (China)

COFCO (China)

Ananas Anam (UK)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bast Fiber Technologies Inc (Canada)

Kelheim Fibres GmbH (Germany)

Circular Systems (US)

Evrnu SPC (US)

Natural Fiber Welding Inc, (US)

NATURAL FIBERS MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Rise the demand in various sector

The deployment of natural fibers has shown a significant growth in several commercial and industrial applications such as composite parts, building materials, and interiors of automobiles, panels for partition and false ceiling, particle boards, insulation boards, medicine, cosmetics, and composites. These commercial and industrial applications are expected to drive the growth of the natural fibre market.

Rise the demand of silk and wool based product

The demand for silk-based and wool-based products increase the availability of natural fiber which is anticipated to account for a remarkable share on account of easy accessibility with high penetration in the medical and textile products manufacturing industries.

Increase the demand in textile industry

The textile industry led the global natural fibre market due to extensive use of product e in several household and apparels products. Due to quality features such as better thermal insulation, cost effective and low weight increase its demand in textile industry.

Opportunities

The rise in awareness of the damage which has caused by synthetic materials on the environment has led to the growth of environmental materials. The growth of natural fibre based materials can replace the synthetic materials. As a result, there is a rise in demand for commercial use of the natural fiber in recent years for several industrial sectors.

Moreover, increase in emerging new markets and strategic collaborations will act as market drivers and further increase useful opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Restraints/ Challenges

The natural fibre industry faces intense competition from the synthetic fibers sector due to its high penetration in several end-use industries, such as textile, automotive, and medical. Furthermore, the manufacturing and other functioning process are cost intensive and energy intensive, which upsurges the price of the final products. This may have a slightly negative impact on the industry and obstruct the market's growth rate.

GLOBAL NATURAL FIBERS MARKET SCOPE

The natural fibers market is segmented on the basis of type, protein and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Cellulose-Based

Natural Fiber

Protein-Based Fiber

Protein

Mohair

Silk

Wool

Application

Automotive

Textiles

Insulation

Medical

NATURAL FIBERS MARKET REGIONAL ANALYSIS/INSIGHTS

The natural fibers market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, protein and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the natural fibers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the natural fibers market in terms of revenue and market share during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for natural fibers in this region. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the natural fibers market in terms of in terms of product consumption and with key industries in this region.

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to be the fastest developing region due to the increasing consumption of natural fibers in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

