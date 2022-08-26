Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell (CDTE) Market to Reach USD 18,18.41 Mn by 2029 with 12.10% of High CAGR

Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell (CDTE) Market

Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell (CDTE) Market is segmented on the basis of source, application and end user

Industry Overview

Cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) are the second most common technology in the globe after crystalline silicon, currently representing approx. 5% of the global market. Cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) thin-film solar cells can be manufactured inexpensively and quickly. It is providing a substitute to conventional silicon-based technologies. The record efficiency for a laboratory Cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) is about 22.1% by First Solar.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) market was valued at USD 729.20 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18,18.41 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell (CDTE) Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Awareness regarding Adverse impact on Environmental

The increase in awareness among the market players and buyers regarding the adverse effect of other solar cell on environmental increase the demand of cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) because it is renewable source-based power. Also, the rise in the dependence on unconventional energy sources has a positive impact on the market, which are expected to drive the market's growth.

High adsorption property

The high absorption property of cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) are expected to drive the demand of the cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) in the market. Cadmium telluride is a direct-bandgap material with bandgap energy from 1.4 to 1.5 (eV), it is nearly optimal for changing sunlight energy into electricity using a single junction.

Increase in the installation of Solar System

The rise in the number of installation of solar system further influence the growth of the cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) market. The rise in demand of cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) due to rising need to decline the prices of solar cells modules are expected to drives the growth of the market.

Moreover, change in lifestyle, surge in investments, rapid urbanization and augmented consumer spending positively impact the cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) market.

Opportunities

Technological advancement

The recent technical advancements reducing the production cost of the cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) which extend the profitable opportunities to the major market players in forthcoming period. Furthermore, improvement in infrastructure development activities will further expand the growth of the cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) market.

Moreover, increasing the number of strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and increase the beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Restraints/ Challenges

Environmental concern

However, Due to the negative impact of cadmium on the environment, the government has imposed some stringent regulations which are expected to obstruct the demand of the cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) in the market.

Lower productivity

The lower productivity of the cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) compared to other alternatives might be hinder the growth of the cadmium telluride solar panel market globally during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Segmentation : Global Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell (CDTE) Market

The cadmium telluride solar cell (CDTE) market is segmented on the basis of source, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Source

Tellurium

Cadmium

Application

Solar PV

Optical Lensesand Windows

Electro-Optic Modulator

Nuclear Spectroscopy

Infrared Optical Material

End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial and Utility

Major Market Competitors/Players

Greatcell (Australia)

Exeger Operations AB (Sweden)

Fujikura Europe Ltd. (U.K.)

G24 Power Ltd. (U.K.)

Konica Minolta Sensing Europe B.V. (Netherlands)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Oxford PV (U.K.)

Peccell Technologies, Inc. (Japan)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Solaronix SA (Switzerland)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Ricoh (Japan)

First Solar. (US)

SunPower Corporation (U.S.)

Suniva Inc (U.S.)

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. (India)

SHARP CORPORATION (Japan)

ALPS Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell (CDTE) Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell (CDTE) Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell (CDTE) Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell (CDTE) Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell (CDTE) Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell (CDTE) Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell (CDTE) Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

